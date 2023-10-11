Domestic violence victims in Pike County can get housing assistance

Housing assistance for victims of domestic violence in Pike County has become available through small grants issued by the Greater Pike Community Foundation, working through Pike County Human Services.

The announcement is timed with the national observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

"In our unwavering mission to uplift and protect our community, collaborations like the one with the Greater Pike Community Foundation are transformative," said Robert Ruiz, executive director of Pike County Human Services. "Together, we’re not only addressing the immediate needs of domestic violence survivors but charting a course towards sustained change."

He continued, "By amalgamating our resources, knowledge, and dedication, we're innovating to confront this issue directly and promise a more secure Pike County."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Of interest: Women's Resources of Monroe County is now Safe Monroe. Here's why

The Pike County commissioners on Oct. 4 approved a resolution marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It notes that one in every four women and one of every nine men will experience severe domestic violence in their lifetime, and 15.5 million children are exposed to domestic violence every year. The resolution also highlights the significantly high rate of domestic violence experienced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Up to $8000/household

The micro-grants are available through the Safe Haven Legacy Housing Program.

Comprehensive housing support is offered to guide survivors from adversity to stability, Ruiz noted.

Assistance is offered to domestic violence survivors for up to two months. The programs offer maximum assistance of $8,000 per household.

“As we work to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October, Greater Pike Community Foundation is committed to helping survivors of domestic violence and their children live lives that are free from violence," said Jess Zufall, executive director of the Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The micro-grants are issued by the foundation to various organizations throughout Pike County via the Safe Haven Legacy Fund. "Through these micro-grants, our providers will be able to assist survivors on their path to stable and permanent housing while breaking generational cycles of violence," Zufall stated.

How to apply for assistance

In-person submissions can be made by appointment at the office of Pike County Human Services at 506 Broad St., Milford.

For online applications, visit bit.ly/46Ly6xH.

For further details, reach out to Ruiz by calling 570-296-3434 or emailing rruiz@pikepa.org.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Pike Co. domestic violence victims can get financial help for housing