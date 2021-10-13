Domestic violence vigil set for Oct. 21

Oct. 13—LUMBERTON — Southeastern Family Violence Center will host a candlelight vigil Oct. 21 to remember victims who have lost their lives from acts of domestic violence.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza located at 111 E. 3rd St. The annual vigil was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

For more information or for support for domestic violence victims, call the center at 910-739-8622.

Visit https://www.southeasternfamilyviolencecenter.org/to learn more about the center and its services.