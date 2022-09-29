Domestic Violence Walk delayed

Sep. 28—HENDERSON — The second Domestic Violence Walk has been pushed to Oct. 8 from Oct. 1 due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Infinite Possibilities Inc. hosts the annual walk. Those participating will be honoring those who have suffered from or succumbed to domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month each year.

Vanessa Henderson, who works with Infinite Possibilities, asked that local organizations pitch in a dollar for each lap walked.

Infinite Possibilities is a local nonprofit that "works to reduce domestic violence in Vance and Warren counties," Henderson said.

They do so using tools like educational presentations and agency collaborations. They also provide services like court advocacy, domestic violence counseling, emergency shelter placement assistance and safety planning.

The organization operates a 24-hour crisis hotline, which can be reached at 252-425-2492.

The walk will take place at Aycock Recreation Center at 307 Carey Chapel Road next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music will be played for the walkers' enjoyment. Brochures with information about Infinite Possibilities and organizations who donate

Further questions should be directed to Bratanya Simmons or Vanessa Henderson at bsimmons@infinitepossibilitiesinc.com and vhenderson@infinitepossibilitiesinc.com respectively. Participants can sign up at forms.gle/XWdZkTrRWpn13pZo7.