Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

THOMAS BEAUMONT
·5 min read

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — From the Chinese restaurant he runs in the western suburbs of Milwaukee, Charles Yee has watched with alarm this week as Europe confronts the greatest threat to its peace and security since the end of World War II. But, at least for now, he's more troubled by challenges at home.

As the pandemic stretches into its third year, the 62-year-old Brookfield, Wisconsin, native is trying to keep his business running amid a staffing shortage. Disruptions to the supply chain make it hard to keep basic supplies like to-go containers on hand. Perhaps nothing hits Yee harder than the rise in prices fueled by inflation, which makes everything more expensive. He would like a full day off at some point.

The ever-present headwinds make Russia's invasion of Ukraine seem like a distant problem to Yee, who is a Republican. He's not excusing Russian President Vladimir Putin's norm-shattering efforts to topple the government of a neighboring democracy, threatening the lives of civilians in the process. But his own persistent hurdles resonate more deeply to him.

“It’s not my top priority,” Yee said of the invasion. “I’m just kind of, sort of — you know — getting by.”

In one of America's most politically divided states, Yee is not alone. More than a dozen interviews with voters across the demographic and political spectrum on the eve of and immediately after the Russian attack suggest a broad focus on domestic issues, particularly the economy. While Democrats were often quicker to express concern for Ukrainians, they were also reluctant to become too engaged in an overseas conflict.

Harshman Sihra, an 18-year-old Democrat, said he wants “everybody to be safe and healthy.”

“But we're really concerned about American citizens first,” he said. “So that's great, but us first.”

That sentiment poses a challenge for Democrats in a critical election year. President Joe Biden has cast Putin's aggression as a “contest between democracy and autocracy.” But if he hopes for his party to prevail in November, he must also keep talking about issues that are more tangible to voters.

That's especially true in a place like Wisconsin, which is home to closely watched races for governor and Senate this year. In one of his first trips outside of Washington after next week's State of the Union address, Biden is expected to travel to Superior, Wisconsin, to highlight the on-the-ground impact of his massive infrastructure spending legislation.

The president is balancing the competing priorities as many in the U.S. are deeply skeptical of foreign entanglements after two decades of failures overseas, including the Iraq War and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just 26% say the U.S. should have a major role in the Russian conflict, according to a poll released this week from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to think the U.S. should play a major role in the conflict — 32% to 22 % — but were still overwhelmingly opposed.

Like much of the nation, Brookfield is a growing, changing community sorting through the latest crisis that once seemed unthinkable. Long the political epicenter of Republican-heavy Waukesha County, it has become more diverse as families move here from Milwaukee or places beyond Wisconsin, attracted to the schools and access to housing and health care.

That's made the area more competitive for Democrats, who have picked up state legislative seats and eaten into GOP margins in statewide elections.

Regardless of their political views, many in this teeming, diverse suburb are closely following the developments in Ukraine. Few may be more attentive than Lorika Hintz, a 40-year-old small business owner who doesn't identify with either political party. But she's informed by her experience surviving three years of street-level warfare in her Kosovo neighborhood as a teenager in the 1990s.

“People should be concerned. And I know it’s far away from us. But it’s really going to be bad. I’m most worried about the children,” said Hintz, who has a 5-year-old daughter and will vote in a U.S. election for this first time this year.

For Democrat Anne Leggio, an interior designer, the crisis is a primary worry that reminds her of what she has read about the start of World War II.

“I almost have kind of the sense of stomach churning when I hear the news, and I hate it,” she said.

But some Republican residents took a more hardline view.

“I’m more concerned about the United States. I know that sounds selfish, but I’m more concerned with what’s happening here,” said Republican Dina Bernotas, a 35-year-old owner of a Brookfield bar and grill. “Inflation, the lack of border control, the lack of police presence. I’m more concerned with keeping America safe and our cities safe and our communities safe — our people safe — than what’s happening overseas.”

Retired Milwaukee police officer Bob Chapman was moved by the thought of his grandsons in uniform.

“I don’t want them going to Ukraine, based upon what I know, to die for somebody else’s situation,” said Chapman, a 72-year-old Marine veteran said, as tears welled in his eyes.

One thing that virtually everyone agreed on was that, regardless of whether the U.S. becomes more involved in the conflict, Americans will ultimately feel the consequences of the invasion.

Republican Gary Post, another retired Milwaukee police officer, said he expected market instability prompted by the war to trim his retirement spending power.

“Like the stock markets," said Post, 62, who flies a flag supporting former President Donald Trump in front of his house. “We’ve already seen ... how things can get disrupted."

Hintz, the immigrant from Kosovo, fears for the waves of desperate Ukrainian refugees to American shores.

“There are going to be humanitarian consequences at home people don’t understand," she said.

Even Yee, the Chinese restaurant owner who said he was more focused on his own pocketbook issues, acknowledged the invasion will likely eventually take a toll in the U.S.

“Everything’s connected," he said before returning to the kitchen. “Sooner or later, it'll bite us in the butt.”

__

Associated Press journalist Carrie Antlfinger in Brookfield, Wisconsin contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

  • Explosions, gunfire echo through Kyiv

    STORY: The Ukrainian military said Russian troops attacked an army base located on a main avenue in Ukraine's capital, but the assault was repelled.The armed forces of Ukraine said in an English-language post on Facebook, "Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back."It gave no details and the report could not immediately be confirmed. Victory, or Peremohy, Avenue is located just to the west of the centre of Kyiv.Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight."I have to say frankly that this night will be harder than the day”, he said.

  • GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances

    The Republican Party's leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House soon thereafter. Lies about election fraud, the focus of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, have been an afterthought for the opening days of this year’s four-day affair. Instead, those most likely to seek the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024 rallied in favor of more parental control of schools, railed against any mention of systemic racism and rejected pandemic-related mandates.

  • Taiwan sees limited impact from Ukraine war on chip supply chain

    Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the government said on Saturday. Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC, and key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors which have in some cases forced auto production lines to shutter. The cabinet, following a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin, said three key raw materials for making chips - the gases neon and C4F6 as well as the metal palladium - would not see much impact.

  • S. Korea has deadliest day of pandemic amid omicron surge

    South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Saturday, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. Health workers diagnosed 166,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 171,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in mid-January, when omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain. Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.

  • Andrey Rublev, Russian Tennis Player, Writes 'No War Please' After Winning Semi-Final Match

    Andrey Rublev asked for peace at the Dubai Tennis Championships days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine

  • Facebook bans Russia state media from running ads, monetizing

    Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

  • SAG-AFTRA Says It Stands ‘in Solidarity’ With Ukraine Amid Russian ‘War of Aggression’

    "The union also stands with the brave Russian anti-war protestors," SAG-AFTRA says

  • Major Parties Should Both Be Frightened by Midterm Prospects

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf the midterms are a preview for the 2024 election, we’re on the verge of seeing both parties self-immolate, in historic fashion, right before our very eyes. Infighting, litmus tests, and a twice-impeached president leading the Republican Party has the favorability of congressional Republicans underwater by 25 points. Fractures between progressives and moderates, frustrated with a lack of leadership from the White House, and ineffective me

  • Ukrainian reporter sees footage of destroyed flat on live TV: ‘This building is my home’

    'This actual building is my home.'

  • Russia launches military attack on Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from Ukraine after Russia further invaded the country.

  • McConnell: U.S. should ratchet sanctions "all the way up"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in remarks Thursday that the Biden administration should "ratchet the sanctions all the way up" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. What they're saying: "We're all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back. Every single available tough sanction

  • Ukrainian journalist sees footage of her destroyed home live on BBC News

    Olga Malchevska, a correspondent for the BBC's Ukraine news service, was appearing as a guest on BBC World News in London on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis when she was shown footage of her ruined apartment building.Anchor Karin Giannone said it hadn't been known until the moment the footage was shown that it was her exact building.

  • Noem: Biden should resign if he doesn't take stronger action against Russia

    ORLANDO, Fla. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday hammered President Biden over what she dubbed his “weak leadership” in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, insisting that he should resign unless he takes more aggressive steps to punish Moscow for the attack.

  • My Take: Whitmer IT investments needed to protect all Michiganders

    Cyberthreats are everywhere and can affect anyone.

  • Inslee sticking with March 21 for lifting COVID mask requirements — for now

    The governor said he’ll have more to say next week on the CDC’s easing of mask requirements.

  • Zelensky Releases Video With Top Officials as Russians Threaten Kyiv

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on the evening of February 25, filmed alongside top government officials, as Russian forces threatened the capital, Kyiv.The video appeared aimed at quelling rumors spreading in Russian media that Zelensky had left the country. The presidential administration building can be seen in the background.“We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine,” Zelensky says. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Airfield, fuel storage damaged in Russian attack on Ukraine, satellite images show

    Russian troops launched the attack on Ukraine Thursday.

  • Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in defense zone

    Taiwan's defense ministry on Thursday said that nine Chinese aircraft had entered its air defense identification zone, just hours after Russia had launched an invasion into Ukraine.The ministry said that the mission involved eight J-16 sorties and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft.The ministry also released the flight paths of the aircraft and said they flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Reuters reported.In...

  • Ukraine ambassador to Singapore: 'We will resist' Russia's invasion but help needed

    Ukraine will firmly resist Russia's invasion of its territory even as it urges the global community for support, said the Ukrainian ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko.