The Domestic Workers Bill Of Rights Act Will Give Your Nanny A Contract

Last month, presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris and Representative Pramila Jayapal put forth a bill called the “Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act.” The bill, which would cover some two million domestic workers in our country, would give people who work in in-home care (nannies, house cleaners, elderly caretakers and those who care for disabled people) basic labor protections that have not yet extended to them in the workforce. The bill has gained over 40 co-sponsors in the House and in the Senate.

Domestic workers are an essential part of how families operate. They take care of children, the elderly, the sick, and look after the home, an increasingly important job, as the two-income households becomes more of a reality for families to combat rising costs of living and stagnant wages. However, because such workers are employed in domestic situations and not public spaces, the vast majority of their work is unseen. This makes them particularly vulnerable to workplace exploitation, sexual harassment, and wage theft. Most domestic workers don’t have paid time off, sick days, unemployment insurance, or access to employer-sponsored health care.

The vast majority of in-home workers are immigrant women and women of color, who have families of their own to feed. And yet, should one of their kids get sick, they can’t stay home to care for their child unless they are able to afford not having a day’s worth of wages — and they might not even be able to take them to the doctor because many do not have health care.

The Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act, therefore, is long overdue. So, what does it stipulate? Here’s why the bill matters and what it would do for both domestic workers and the families that employ them.

The History Behind The Domestic Workers Bill of Rights



For almost 100 years, domestic workers have been left out of basic labor protections in the workplace, including everything from mandated lunch breaks to the 40-hour work week.

This exclusion was done on purpose. In the 1930’s, during the New Deal, labor protections (something that American socialists had been advocating for and organizing on for decades and decades) were starting to become law.

The National Labor Relations Act was passed in 1935, providing for labor protections we accept as basic working conditions today. However, the bill left out a huge swathe of American workers: farm laborers and domestic workers. This was done at the urging of the Southern Dixiecrats, a coalition of southern Democrats who were reticent to provide Black southerners more rights than they had. They told then-president Franklin Delano Roosevelt that if the NLRA included domestic workers and farmers, they wouldn’t sign the bill. So FDR backed off. And for nearly 100 years, domestic workers haven’t had overtime protections, health care, a contract, or often, access to unemployment insurance.

What is the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act?

The Domestic Workers Bill of Rights gives employees rights that they have long not been afforded, including paid overtime and guaranteed safe and healthy working conditions. The bill ensures domestic workers sign an actual contract for their time working for a family, much like any other employee would do.

The bill also offers protection against sexual harassment and hotline service to report sexual harassment. It also requires written contracts for people who are going to work in the home, access to affordable health care and retirement benefits, and grants for workforce training.That means that the nanny can’t be asked to clean the kitchen if it’s not in her contract, and the house cleaner can’t be expected to look after an infant should she have no infant care training.

While the bill doesn’t offer a higher wages or raises, overtime protections and mandatory paid overtime would help make sure that domestic workers are being fairly paid for their labor. While most domestic workers make around the minimum wage — $11 an hour — most people know that the minimum wage is not livable, says Carolyn Silveira, the Director of Communications and Digital Strategy at Hand in Hand Domestic Employers Network.

“If you take into account all of the overtime [that domestic workers do] or the lack of clear scheduling, what people may be told they are being paid may not actually be their actual hourly pay at the end of the day,” she says.