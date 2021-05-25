Domestic workers for Kim Kardashian West claim in lawsuit they weren't properly paid, given breaks

Diana Dasrath and David K. Li and Doha Madani
·2 min read

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West failed to pay overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks to workers cleaning and maintaining her California home, they alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The seven plaintiffs did not name a dollar figure they are seeking from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, other than to say "the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000." according the civil action was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The work in question happened at the reality TV star's home in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains and far western edge of L.A. County.

Workers accused Kardashian West of withholding 10 percent of their pay for taxes while not actually reporting their employment to tax authorities.

The lawsuit, filed by Los Angeles attorney Frank Kim, said, "Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment."

The 40-year-old Kardashian West runs a media, cosmetics and clothing empire and earlier this year was named in Forbes magazine's list of billionaires for the first time.

A representative for the star said the plaintiffs work for a vendor employed by Kardashian West and that she can't be held responsible as a third party. The representative did not disclose the name of the vendor.

"These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services," the representatives said in a statement. "Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

The defendant's show, "Keeping up with the Kardashians," is televised on the cable channel E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

This is the show's final season, with the series finale set to air on June 10.

In recent episode, Kardashian West argued with Kourtney Kardashian, accusing her sister of yelling at the former's nanny.

"She said that she felt so degraded by you," Kardashian West said. "And you just started yelling at her. And you said, 'Keep your voice down.' "

Kourtney denied yelling at the nanny.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian's Team Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Former Workers

    In a statement obtained by NBC News, Kim Kardashian’s team says the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not responsible for how a third-party vendor manages their business.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthday Party

    On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian attended her ex, Scott Disick’s, aviation-themed 38th birthday party. Kim Kardashian was also at the event, which included a churro truck, giant balloons and some seriously luxurious party favors. Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, was also in attendance and gifted her man with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claim Her Style Is Changing Amid Travis Barker Romance

    Kourtney Kardashian recently addressed a comment that suggested her change of style has everything to do with Travis Barker—and let’s just say she shut it down with just a few choice words.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV's biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks -- but the payoff doesn't stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming...

  • Dave Bautista has a big request: Let him play Ernest Hemingway

    Dave Bautista’s experiencing the John Cena effect, going from the WWE to taking his pick of major movies after appearing in Guardians Of The Galaxy and starring recently in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. He’s also set to appear in Knives Out 2, alongsider nearly every famous actor to ever exist. He could play any tough guy he wants. But Bautista’s dream role is, uh, very different from anything you’d envision him playing.

  • Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, dies at 74

    Samuel E. Wright, the actor who brought Sebastian the crab to life in Disney's The Little Mermaid, has died at 74. News of Wright's death was confirmed by a Facebook page for his hometown of Montgomery, New York, TMZ reported. "Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory," the post said. A cause of death was not disclosed. Wright was best known for voicing Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, performing the iconic songs "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl." "Under the Sea" won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and "Kiss the Girl" was also nominated. Wright returned to voice Sebastian numerous other times, including in the direct-to-video sequels The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning and the animated Little Mermaid TV series. He also had a voice role in Disney's Dinosaur. Outside of film and television, Wright earned a Tony nomination for playing Mufasa in Broadway's The Lion King, and his other theater credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, The Tap Dance Kid, and Pippin. "On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with," the Town of Montgomery said. "He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love." More stories from theweek.comBiden needs some braggadocioBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Half of American adults have now been fully vaccinated

  • Lisa Rinna, 57, posts bikini photo to support Khloé Kardashian

    Lisa Rinna, 57, just shared a pic of herself working a gorgeous string bikini from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, and she looks straight-up stunning.

  • Vanessa Bryant fires back against 'full-scale attack’ by LA County in grisly photos case

    The widow of Kobe Bryant bats back criticism from Los Angeles County that her lawsuit over grisly photos is a scorched-earth fishing expedition.

  • Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

    The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a bizarre case involving doomsday religious beliefs. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

  • With his scruffy country gent style, the Prince of Wales has never looked more at home

    Think of the Prince of Wales, and what is he wearing? Immaculate Anderson & Sheppard double-breasted suit, one signet-ringed hand in a pocket, the other fluttering around to point at things? Understandable. In his full Admiral of the Fleet naval uniform, medals glinting in the light, white-gloved hand resting on his dress sword? Very nice. In his white polo trousers, a fitted jersey, muddy boots and ruddy cheeks? If that’s your thing. Nothing at all? Behave… I doubt many people think of him as he appears in the latest edition of Country Life, which is to say: as if a wizard’s curse had suddenly turned Orinoco from The Wombles into a septuagenarian human. There was the heir, on his mother’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, wearing a flat cap, protective goggles, scarlet red gardening gloves, vast waterproof trousers, a moss-green scarf, black boots and a tweed jacket so battered, ripped and caked in mud that you’d think he just duelled with a badger. It’s Farmer Charlie, and he’s even caught in the process of hedge-laying. As a whole vibe, it isn’t a look we tend to associate with the Prince – in fact some called him “almost unrecognisable”, which is pushing it – but in some ways it’s a more authentic, revealing portrait of the 72-year-old than any regalia or military uniform. Put aside the symbolism of a man whose son keeps accusing him of being distant and emotionally unavailable literally building a fence around him, and consider the jacket, which looks an awful lot like a John Partridge number he was photographed wearing in the Lake District in 2006. The fact it has obviously been darned and patched and darned and patched over the intervening years is entirely in keeping with Charles’s penchant for not only vintage clothing, but never throwing anything out.

  • George Floyd family attorney’s mission: ‘Make it financially unsustainable for them to keep killing Black people unjustifiably’

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has become the most high-profile go-to lawyer for families who have lost a loved one to police misconduct and brutality.

  • Shahs of Sunset 's Mike Shouhed Comes Clean About Sexting Scandal

    The Bravo star exclusively opens up about NSFW conversations with another woman and where he and girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen stand today after "dark time" in their relationship.

  • Chad, Lori Daybell face murder charges in deaths of Lori’s children, Chad’s ex-wife

    The bodies of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found buried on Chad’s Fremont County property last year.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break

    Meghan McCain was particularly fired up for Monday’s episode of “The View.” So much so that Whoopi Goldberg had to cut McCain’s ranting short in order to go to commercial break. And for that, McCain yelled directly at her co-host. Kicking off the episode’s “Hot Topics” segment, the panel of women discussed the recent anti-Semitic words of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the treatment of people who don’t want to wear masks anymore to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. While the hosts of “The View” unanimously condemned Greene’s comments, Meghan McCain questioned why they were coming up as a “Hot Topic” this week, when she had tried to discuss recent increases in hate crimes against Jews last week. “This was all happening last week,” McCain said after listing a slew of reported crimes. “I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.” McCain then went into a long rant about what she calls “blatant bias in the media” that only focuses on the mistakes of Republicans, rather than on both sides. She added that anti-Semitism is “a huge problem everywhere in this country” trying to launch into another anecdote. At that point, Whoopi agreed with McCain but had to verbally cut her off to go to a commercial break. Attempting to make that clear, Whoopi indicated that they were going to break, but when they returned, McCain could finish her thoughts. “Why are you cutting me off?” McCain yelled over her co-host. “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” Whoopi fired back. Indeed, when the show returned from its commercial break, McCain finished her sentiment, getting heated once more when Whoopi argued that Rep. Ilhan Omar was called out for her own problematic comments in the past, which McCain claimed she hadn’t been. Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break At TheWrap

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo (by Norman Reedus!) from 3-Year-Old Daughter's First Recital

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan happily hugs daughter George Virginia, 3, in the front row in the photo taken by Norman Reedus

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Spencer Knight steadied the Panthers early in Game 5. And then the floodgates opened

    The Florida Panthers needed every bit of Spencer Knight’s marvelous playoff debut Monday simply to stay in the series.

  • After an NHL season played in mostly empty arenas, fans have pushed playoffs over the top

    In both Raleigh and Nashville, the impact of home crowds has felt even stronger than usual.