Trial in Davis stabbing spree reinstated after Carlos Reales Dominguez deemed mentally competent

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A Yolo Superior Court judge reinstated criminal proceedings Friday against Carlos Reales Dominguez, the 22-year-old accused of a stabbing spree that injected fear throughout Davis last spring after two people were killed and a woman was severely injured.

Friday’s 10-minute hearing in Woodland marked the first time since August that Reales Dominguez appeared in the Woodland courthouse to face the criminal charges levied against him.

Presiding Judge Samuel McAdam ruled that Reales Dominguez was competent to stand trial. The case will pick back up on Feb. 26, McAdam decided.

The former UC Davis student is charged with murder and attempted murder with special circumstances in the deaths of David Breaux, 50, and UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20. The 22-year-old former UC Davis student is also accused of stabbing 64-year-old Kimberlee Guillory, a woman sleeping in her homeless encampment who survived.

The criminal case against Reales Dominguez was paused after prosecutors conceded he was mentally incompetent to understand the charges he faces. This announcement came after impaneled jurors heard testimony from his ex-girlfriend, roommates and friends to determine if was mentally fit.

Mental health experts said he declined food for days while awaiting trial. Friends described a man displaying bizarre behavior, becoming further withdrawn from society.

Prosecutors agreed he was incompetent, and Reales Dominguez was shuttled off to a hospital in Atascadero. Last week, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Reales Dominguez had been found competent by the Department of State Hospital officials and would be brought back to Yolo County.

The Bee’s Ishani Desai contributed to this story.