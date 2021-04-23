Dominic Cummings declares war on Boris Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Cummings hit back at accusations from within No 10 that he was to blame for the disclosure of messages between Boris Johnson and Sir James Dyson
Dominic Cummings hit back at accusations from within No 10 that he was to blame for the disclosure of messages between Boris Johnson and Sir James Dyson

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of quashing a leak inquiry to protect his fiancée and of "possibly illegal" plans over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

In a 1,000-word blog post, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser claimed that the Cabinet Secretary had identified Henry Newman, then an aide to Michael Gove and "best friend" of Carrie Symonds, as the source of a damaging leak which forced England into lockdown last October.

He alleges that the Prime Minister then personally asked him if it was possible to stop the leak inquiry because it would cause him "very serious problems" with his fiancée.

Mr Newman was promoted to a key role in Downing Street following Mr Cumming's departure.

Carrie Symonds, right, once described Mr Newman as one of her &quot;favourite people&quot;
Carrie Symonds, right, once described Mr Newman as one of her "favourite people"

Mr Cummings also accused the Prime Minister of "possibly illegal" behaviour over allegations he had drawn up plans for Conservative Party donors to pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

"The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended," the former adviser said.

Mr Cummings, who was forced out of Downing Street last year, calls for an inquiry into the Government’s conduct during the pandemic and says he is prepared to publish all his emails and messages in relation to his work with the Prime Minister.

"It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves," he said.

The broadside came within hours of The Telegraph and other newspapers disclosing that senior Number 10 sources were blaming Mr Cummings for a series of damaging leaks of the Prime Minister's messages to businessman Sir James Dyson and Mohammad Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released Friday night, Mr Cummings denied being the source of leaks about Sir James, and said he was not the so-called "chatty rat" who leaked details of England's second lockdown.

Number 10 has hit back, denying that any rules had been broken or that Mr Johnson had intervened in the leak inquiry.

A No 10 spokesman said: “This government is entirely focused on fighting coronavirus, delivering vaccines and building back better.”

On the flat allegation, the spokesman said: “At all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law. Cabinet Office officials have been engaged and informed throughout and official advice has been followed.

He added: "The PM has never interfered in a government leak inquiry."

With the Government braced for further revelations to emerge this weekend, The Telegraph has learned that another of the Prime Minister's key advisers is leaving his role.

Lord Udny-Lister will no longer be special envoy for the Gulf. A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “is hugely grateful for Lord Lister’s dedicated service over many years”.

The departure comes after newspaper scrutiny of Lord Udny-Lister's work for private companies while also holding the role.

Mr Cummings's statement dealt with three separate allegations made against the Prime Minister and Downing Street in recent months.

The first involved a leak inquiry into the person, dubbed the “chatty rat”, who told newspapers a second Covid-19 lockdown was about to be announced in England last October.

Mr Cummings denied being behind that leak and claimed it was in fact Mr Newman. Mr Newman was approached for comment on Friday night.

A senior government source said: “The allegations against Henry Newman are entirely false. He wouldn’t be working in Downing Street if he was suspected of leaking information.”

Mr Newman joined Michael Gove&#39;s team in 2015 and has since held several key aide positions within government
Mr Newman joined Michael Gove's team in 2015 and has since held several key aide positions within government

The second key allegation was that the Prime Minister attempted to quash the inquiry because of Mr Newman’s friendship with Ms Symonds.

Mr Cummings quotes Mr Johnson saying: “If Newman is confirmed as the leaker then I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends … [pause] perhaps we could get the Cabinet Secretary to stop the leak inquiry?” Mr Cummings claimed he told the Prime Minister that was “mad” and “unethical”.

He wrote in his blog: “I told him that he could not possibly cancel an inquiry about a leak that affected millions of people, just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends.”

The third major allegation revolved around the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment which Mr Johnson lives in with Ms Symonds.

It has been claimed that Mr Johnson attempted to secure money from Tory donors to help cover the cost of refurbishment because there was a limit of spend of taxpayers’ money.

Mr Cummings claims the Prime Minister’s proposal was "possibly illegal", adding: “I refused to help him organise these payments.”

He offers to talk Britain’s top civil servant or the Electoral Commission about what he knows.

Downing Street has confirmed there is interest in setting up either a charity or private trust to oversee renovations of Downing Street, and said there had been work this year on “painting, sanding and floorboards".

But any wrongdoing was denied.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “All reportable donations are transparently declared and published – either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns.”

On Friday, Mr Johnson played down the row about his Dyson texts, which were published by the BBC on Wednesday, saying “people aren't so much interested” in the source of leaks.

He also defended helping Sir James Dyson build ventilators last year, saying there was not “anything remotely dodgy or rum or weird or sleazy about trying to secure more ventilators at a time of a national pandemic”.

Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson had forged a close relationship during the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, which saw the country vote for Brexit.

The pair rejoined when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, with Mr Cummings helping on Brexit strategy especially, before they fell out in late 2020.

Mr Johnson on Friday night denied, when asked on LBC radio, that he had tried to stop an inquiry into the leak, saying "No, of course not."

Asked whether he thought Mr Cummings had leaked details of his contacts with the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson, he said: "I don't think people give a monkey's about this issue.

"What they care about is what were we doing to protect the health of the British public and that's what I care about."

Recommended Stories

  • UK opposition calls for probe into PM's flat refurbishment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday called for an investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson funded a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat following claims by his former top adviser. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having been his most influential adviser on Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, said in a blog on Friday he had told Johnson he thought his plans to have donors pay for the renovation were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal." Cummings said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of the refurbishment and over Johnson's private communications over the sourcing of COVID-19 ventilators.

  • David Cameron repeatedly lobbied Bank of England for coronavirus cash

    David Cameron repeatedly lobbied the Bank of England to help grant Greensill Capital access to a state-backed coronavirus support scheme, newly released documents reveal. The former prime minister complained in one email about the “incredibly frustrating” situation as the company was rejected access to the financial support by the Treasury. The 24 pages of documents, released under Freedom of Information laws, included emails Mr Cameron sent in March and April 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. The messages raise fresh questions about whether Mr Cameron, who left Number 10 four years earlier, was granted better access than others because of his political connections. Some are signed off “DC”, for David Cameron, and indicate he had a prior working relationship with at least one figure he was attempting to persuade. They also shed light on the full scale of Mr Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of Greensill, a company that he began working for as an adviser after leaving politics.

  • Prince Louis turns 3! Duchess Kate shares new birthday photo of the youngest Cambridge

    Happy birthday, Prince Louis! We hope the 3-year-old has a royal good time. See a never-before-seen photo of him on his special day.

  • Exclusive: Lord Lister quits as Boris Johnson's Gulf envoy just months after taking on role

    Lord Lister is leaving his role as the Prime Minister's special envoy for the Gulf and departing the Government, The Telegraph can disclose. The exit comes with the peer facing increasing scrutiny from the press over his work in the private sector. Lord Lister has been one of Mr Johnson’s most trusted political advisers over the years both in City Hall during his time as Mayor of London and later following his elevation to Downing Street. A number of reports have appeared in recent months drawing attention to Lord Lister’s private work in the past, including on major property deals. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is hugely grateful for Lord Lister’s dedicated service over many years. “He has been an outstanding servant to the country, to the Government and to the Prime Minister when he was Mayor of London.” A Number 10 source claimed the timing of the departure was because Lord Lister was involved in organising Mr Johnson’s India trip, which has now been cancelled. But it comes at a time of intense scrutiny about lobbying, with connections between Government figures and the private sector being scrutinised. Lord Lister, who was appointed Mr Johnson’s Downing Street chief of staff following his elevation to Prime Minister in 2019, has also only recently moved to his new role as envoy for the Gulf. In February, The Sunday Times reported that Lord Lister had stayed on the payroll of two property developers during his time in Downing Street. The 71-year-old, paid between £140,000 and £149,000 a year while working in Downing Street, was also a non-executive director of Stanhope, one of the largest private developers in London, whose £500 million redevelopment near East Croydon has been picked by the Government as the location of a new civil service hub. He was also a member of the strategic board of Delancey and was claimed to have invited its owner, Jamie Ritblat, to provide advice on the property market several times during lockdown. Downing Street said that he had “at all times followed the Cabinet Office’s guidance and codes of conduct”, while Delancey said it was not aware of “any past or existing conflict of interest by Lord Lister sitting on its advisory board. Stanhope told the newspaper Lord Lister’s role was to ensure “good governance within the company and he has no involvement in any existing or past Stanhope projects”. In recent days, it emerged that Lord Lister had held talks about a six-figure contract with Finsbury Glover Hering, a PR and lobbying firm which has two offices in the Middle East. He rejected the role after he was approached by The Times, while a source at the firm insisted it would not have involved any lobbying or its Middle East clients. Last week, the Mail on Sunday also reported that he owned shares in a company that has won nearly £1 million in Government and NHS contracts. Number 10 said at the time that he had “no involvement” in the awarding of contracts. On Friday a Downing Street source said there was no link between the disclosures and Lord Lister’s departure.

  • Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says

    Facial recognition should be banned in Europe because of its "deep and non-democratic intrusion" into people's private lives, EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said on Friday. The comments come two days after the European Commission proposed draft rules that would allow facial recognition to be used to search for missing children or criminals and in cases of terrorist attacks.

  • Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Saturday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Dominic Cummings declares war on Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of quashing a leak inquiry to protect his fiancée and of "possibly illegal" plans over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. In a 1,000-word blog post, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser claimed that the Cabinet Secretary had identified Henry Newman, then an aide to Michael Gove and "best friend" of Carrie Symonds, as the source of a damaging leak which forced England into lockdown last October. Read the full story. 2. Face masks could be gone by summer as vaccines keep Covid at bay Face masks may not be needed in the summer as the vaccine does the ‘heavy lifting’ allowing the country to return 'towards normal', senior government scientists have said. The Government's roadmap for England currently states that limits on social contact will be removed by June 21, when restrictions on large events such as festivals are also expected to ease. Read the full story. 3. Frail-looking Ghislaine Maxwell makes first court appearance It was the day Ghislaine Maxwell had spent nine months and 13 days waiting for - the chance to plead her innocence in front of a packed New York courtroom. An arraignment is usually a procedural affair, particularly in the time of Covid where defendants mostly opt to appear via videolink, but Ms Maxwell was determined to have her moment before the judge. Read the full story. 4. Nicola Sturgeon edict for English to not visit Scotland for indoor hospitality is 'discrimination' Nicola Sturgeon's warning to the English not to travel to Scotland from Monday for a meal inside a pub or restaurant is "not enforceable" as it would be "unlawful discrimination", the country's most senior QC has said. The First Minister used her weekly Covid briefing on Tuesday to plead with the English not to come to Scotland to “escape the rules in your own area”, as indoor hospitality is shut for a further three weeks south of the Border. Read the full story. 5. Call to prosecute Post Office bosses over ‘biggest miscarriage in British legal history’ Post Office bosses should be prosecuted for overseeing the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, MPs and victims said last night. After 39 subpostmasters were cleared of theft, fraud and false accounting by the Court of Appeal, it emerged that the Horizon scandal could end up costing the taxpayer more than £350 million in compensation payments. Read the full story. Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

  • Politics latest news: Boris knows I am not the 'chatty rat' leaker, Dominic Cummings claims

    Dominic Cummings accused of being ‘Chatty Rat’ leaker Border between England and Scotland could create jobs, claims SNP candidate Cameron repeatedly lobbied Bank for coronavirus cash Coronavirus latest news: Mask-free summer ahead, say government advisers Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Dominic Cummings has claimed Boris Johnson knew he was not involved in leaking lockdown plans from Downing Street, and accused him of trying to stop an official inquiry into the matter to protect his fiancee's friend. In an extraordinary diatribe released on his blog, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson had fallen "so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves," and claimed an official inquiry by Britain's most senior civil servant cleared him of any involvement in leaks to the media. Downing Street yesterday accused Mr Cummings of being the source of a leak of the UK's second lockdown plans, which sparked an investigation known as the "chatty rat" inquiry. But Mr Cummings says the Cabinet Secretary had told Mr Johnson that he was not the source of the leak, and that the evidence "definitely" pointed to Henry Newman, Carrie Symonds' friend, and his colleagues as the culprits. The former No10 chief adviser said Mr Johnson then suggested the inquiry was halted as it would cause him "very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends". Mr Cummings also denies leaking text messages between Mr Johnson and James Dyson, reported by the BBC earlier this week, and claims he does not have a copy of them on his phone. He said the Prime Minister's plan to ask Tory donors to pay for the refurbishment of his flat in 11 Downing Street were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Who is Henry Newman: the No 10 aide and Carrie Symonds ally accused of being the 'Chatty Rat'?

    A close friend and confidant of Carrie Symonds, Henry Newman has swiftly risen through the ranks of Government advisers to become one of the most influential figures in Downing Street. But now the senior Number 10 adviser has found himself thrust into the middle of a highly-personalised row between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings. In a move that allies have described as detonating a “nuclear bomb” underneath the Prime Minister, Mr Cummings on Friday alleged that he had been told by the Cabinet Secretary that Mr Newman was likely to have been the so-called “chatty rat” who in October last year leaked details of the second lockdown to newspapers. While the claims have been dismissed by senior Government sources as "entirely false", their publication is nevertheless likely to have far-reaching repercussions - for Mr Johnson, Ms Symonds, and Mr Newman, too. Prior to his elevation to Number 10, Mr Newman had long been viewed as a rising star among the ranks of special advisers, having served loyally under Michael Gove for a number of years. Having cut his teeth in the Cabinet Office during the Coalition years, Mr Newman joined Mr Gove’s entourage in the Ministry of Justice after he was appointed as the Lord Chancellor in 2015.

  • Boris Johnson calls on people to 'raise a glass' to England’s patron saint

    Boris Johnson has encouraged people to celebrate St George's Day without embarrassment or shame, as he called for the country to “raise a glass” to England’s patron saint. The Prime Minister released a message on Twitter to mark the occasion, and noted that it coincides with William Shakespeare’s birthday. “Today is the day when, without embarrassment, without shame, we can raise a glass to everything that makes England such a great part of our United Kingdom,” he said. Sir Keir Starmer, who spent the day campaigning in Wales, said he would use the day to “thank everyone in England who has worked so hard to keep us safe over the last year”. “Your service and commitment means there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. The St George’s Cross was flown from flagpoles outside the House of Commons for the first time, exactly 360 years after the coronation of Charles II. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, said he was “proud to fly the flag on St George’s Day at Parliament’s main entrance for the first time”. “The king would have walked directly across where the flagpoles are situated and into Westminster Hall for his coronation banquet at the Restoration of the Monarchy,” he added. The flag was also flown from the flagpole on Downing Street. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, tweeted a photo of two St George’s flags and the message: “Wishing everyone a happy and patriotic St. George's Day”. In Hartlepool, where parties are campaigning ahead of next month’s by-election, Labour sent St George’s Cross posters to voters wishing them a happy St George’s Day from its candidate, Dr Paul Williams. The party previously commissioned research into its electoral prospects that concluded it should use flags and patriotism more in its public image. Labour members pointed out that the 2019 Jeremy Corbyn manifesto had promised an extra bank holiday on St George’s Day. Zarah Sultana, a Labour MP on the Left of the party, said: “Happy St George's Day! If the manifesto I was elected on was put into practice, today would be a bank holiday, giving people the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful sunshine.”

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Trump to ‘relocate to New Jersey golf club’ when Mar-A-Lago closes for hurricane season

    Former president Donald Trump will reportedly relocate to his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster when his Florida resort has its annual summer shut-down

  • Covid-19: Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

    Hospitals are overwhelmed in the Indian capital, with the majority of intensive care beds occupied.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Study shows one third of Asian Americans fear being threatened or physically attacked and most say racist violence against them is increasing

    While 81% of Asian Americans say they're facing increased violence, the share of all US adults who say the same is 56%.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Swipe alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about it on dating app Bumble

    ‘We are not a match,’ woman replies to Robert Chapman

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall

  • Tucker Carlson under for for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces