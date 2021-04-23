Dominic Cummings declares war on Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings hit back at accusations from within No 10 that he was to blame for the disclosure of messages between Boris Johnson and Sir James Dyson

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of quashing a leak inquiry to protect his fiancée and of "possibly illegal" plans over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

In a 1,000-word blog post, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser claimed that the Cabinet Secretary had identified Henry Newman, then an aide to Michael Gove and "best friend" of Carrie Symonds, as the source of a damaging leak which forced England into lockdown last October.

He alleges that the Prime Minister then personally asked him if it was possible to stop the leak inquiry because it would cause him "very serious problems" with his fiancée.

Mr Newman was promoted to a key role in Downing Street following Mr Cumming's departure.

Carrie Symonds, right, once described Mr Newman as one of her "favourite people"

Mr Cummings also accused the Prime Minister of "possibly illegal" behaviour over allegations he had drawn up plans for Conservative Party donors to pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

"The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended," the former adviser said.

Mr Cummings, who was forced out of Downing Street last year, calls for an inquiry into the Government’s conduct during the pandemic and says he is prepared to publish all his emails and messages in relation to his work with the Prime Minister.

"It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves," he said.

The broadside came within hours of The Telegraph and other newspapers disclosing that senior Number 10 sources were blaming Mr Cummings for a series of damaging leaks of the Prime Minister's messages to businessman Sir James Dyson and Mohammad Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Story continues

In a statement released Friday night, Mr Cummings denied being the source of leaks about Sir James, and said he was not the so-called "chatty rat" who leaked details of England's second lockdown.

Number 10 has hit back, denying that any rules had been broken or that Mr Johnson had intervened in the leak inquiry.

A No 10 spokesman said: “This government is entirely focused on fighting coronavirus, delivering vaccines and building back better.”

On the flat allegation, the spokesman said: “At all times, the Government and ministers have acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law. Cabinet Office officials have been engaged and informed throughout and official advice has been followed.

He added: "The PM has never interfered in a government leak inquiry."

With the Government braced for further revelations to emerge this weekend, The Telegraph has learned that another of the Prime Minister's key advisers is leaving his role.

Lord Udny-Lister will no longer be special envoy for the Gulf. A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “is hugely grateful for Lord Lister’s dedicated service over many years”.

The departure comes after newspaper scrutiny of Lord Udny-Lister's work for private companies while also holding the role.

Mr Cummings's statement dealt with three separate allegations made against the Prime Minister and Downing Street in recent months.

The first involved a leak inquiry into the person, dubbed the “chatty rat”, who told newspapers a second Covid-19 lockdown was about to be announced in England last October.

Mr Cummings denied being behind that leak and claimed it was in fact Mr Newman. Mr Newman was approached for comment on Friday night.

A senior government source said: “The allegations against Henry Newman are entirely false. He wouldn’t be working in Downing Street if he was suspected of leaking information.”

Mr Newman joined Michael Gove's team in 2015 and has since held several key aide positions within government

The second key allegation was that the Prime Minister attempted to quash the inquiry because of Mr Newman’s friendship with Ms Symonds.

Mr Cummings quotes Mr Johnson saying: “If Newman is confirmed as the leaker then I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends … [pause] perhaps we could get the Cabinet Secretary to stop the leak inquiry?” Mr Cummings claimed he told the Prime Minister that was “mad” and “unethical”.

He wrote in his blog: “I told him that he could not possibly cancel an inquiry about a leak that affected millions of people, just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends.”

The third major allegation revolved around the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment which Mr Johnson lives in with Ms Symonds.

It has been claimed that Mr Johnson attempted to secure money from Tory donors to help cover the cost of refurbishment because there was a limit of spend of taxpayers’ money.

Mr Cummings claims the Prime Minister’s proposal was "possibly illegal", adding: “I refused to help him organise these payments.”

He offers to talk Britain’s top civil servant or the Electoral Commission about what he knows.

Downing Street has confirmed there is interest in setting up either a charity or private trust to oversee renovations of Downing Street, and said there had been work this year on “painting, sanding and floorboards".

But any wrongdoing was denied.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “All reportable donations are transparently declared and published – either by the Electoral Commission or the House of Commons registrar, in line with the requirements set out in electoral law.

“Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are, and will continue to be, declared in transparency returns.”

On Friday, Mr Johnson played down the row about his Dyson texts, which were published by the BBC on Wednesday, saying “people aren't so much interested” in the source of leaks.

He also defended helping Sir James Dyson build ventilators last year, saying there was not “anything remotely dodgy or rum or weird or sleazy about trying to secure more ventilators at a time of a national pandemic”.

Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson had forged a close relationship during the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, which saw the country vote for Brexit.

The pair rejoined when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, with Mr Cummings helping on Brexit strategy especially, before they fell out in late 2020.

Mr Johnson on Friday night denied, when asked on LBC radio, that he had tried to stop an inquiry into the leak, saying "No, of course not."

Asked whether he thought Mr Cummings had leaked details of his contacts with the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson, he said: "I don't think people give a monkey's about this issue.

"What they care about is what were we doing to protect the health of the British public and that's what I care about."