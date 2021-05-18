Government secrecy contributed to the Covid catastrophe, says Dominic Cummings

Harry Yorke
·4 min read
Dominic Cummings
Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has warned that the Government needs to allow “public scrutiny” of its vaccine strategy as he said “secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe” of the early months of the pandemic.

The former Number 10 adviser, who is set to give evidence to a Parliamentary inquiry next week, launched another public attack on the Government yesterday.

In a long series of messages on Twitter, he said Covid plans were “part disaster, part non existent”, criticised lockdowns which lacked “serious enforcement” and warned that the success of the vaccine taskforce risked being undermined by it being turned into a conventional Whitehall operation.

Mr Cummings also said he could sell or disclose what he claimed to be the “the only copy of a crucial historical document from Covid decision-making”.

He said he would donate the proceeds from any such sale to the families of Covid victims, before later deleting the post and then confirming that he would give the documents to a Parliamentary committee inquiry he is due to appear before next week.

However, The Telegraph understands that as of Tuesday night he had not done so.

Dominic Cummings
Dominic Cummings

Responding to Mr Cummings’s threat yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman suggested there would be repercussions if the document was made public.

He told reporters: “I’m not going to speculate on what information individuals may have or how they might choose to make that public. Obviously there are clear rules that are abided by in these situations.”

It comes weeks after Downing Street briefed that Mr Cummings was suspected of leaking a series of damaging stories to newspapers about the Prime Minister. In response, Mr Cummings published a blog raising further damaging allegations.

While it remains unclear what the security classification of Mr Cummings’ document is, senior government sources warned last night that there were strict rules about disclosing official information.

Under the Official Secrets Act, serving or former officials who disclose secret information can face prosecution, while less serious breaches of confidentiality could still be considered a breach of contract.

“There are obviously rules when you leave government,” one Whitehall insider told The Telegraph, while another said: “It could be any one of a thousand documents.

“There’s a real chance this document isn’t secret. It’s probably sensitive. It is almost certainly a breach of contract [if it were disclosed].”

In the wide-ranging broadside against the Government, Mr Cummings said: “One of the most fundamental and unarguable lessons of Feb-March is that secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe. Openness to scrutiny would have exposed Government errors weeks earlier than happened.”

The 49-year-old, who has seen classified parts of the Government’s response, also disputed claims that secrecy over vaccine supplies was necessary, adding that 99 per cent of the plans could be made public as they were “totally irrelevant” to national security.

With Whitehall departments now considering local lockdowns to deal with the Indian variant, which is surging in parts of the country, Mr Cummings branded the UK’s border policy a “joke” and claimed that “pseudo lockdowns” without “serious enforcement are hopeless”.

He went on to challenge ministers to subject their plans for coping with mutant strains to “public scrutiny”, suggesting it would reveal any potential “screw ups” sooner.

And in a swipe at the Whitehall, he claimed that the Vaccine Taskforce, which led the UK’s world-leading inoculation programme, risked being turned back into a “normal entity” by the “silent entropy of Whitehall”.

He is believed to have been referring to the fact the taskforce, which was led by Kate Bingham, a venture capitalist, has now shifted back from the Department for Business to the Department for Health, which Mr Cummings repeatedly criticised.

While Clive Dix, the head of a pioneering drug discovery company, is now interim chairman, there are fears among some in Whitehall that a permanent replacement for Ms Bingham will be a conventional Whitehall bureaucrat.

However, a government source said last night: “All of the things that have made the vaccine taskforce a success we are committed to retaining. It’s still got a huge job in terms of booster programmes and vaccines going forward.”

Separately, the Prime Minister’s spokesman dismissed Mr Cummings’s criticism of the Government’s border policy, stating: “I would reject that. We have some of the strongest border measures in the world.”

Recommended Stories

  • BBC to release investigation findings into infamous 1995 Princess Diana interview

    The British network is set to release the results of the investigation into the Princess of Wales' tell-all "Panorama" special and that Martin Bashir potentially "duped" her into doing the interview.

  • 'Flattered' Russian spy chief denies SolarWinds attack - BBC

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's spy chief on Tuesday denied responsibility for the SolarWinds cyber attack but said he was "flattered" by the accusations from the United States and Britain that Russian foreign intelligence was behind such a sophisticated hack. The United States and Britain have blamed Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), successor to the foreign spying operations of the KGB, for the hack which compromised nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

  • Target joins growing list of stores not requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks

    The change comes after the CDC issued new guidelines about face masks.

  • We, too, believed the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos origin story

    It was the perfect origin story: Richard Montañez, the child of immigrants, worked as a janitor at a snack company. He developed a new snack recipe on his own time, hustled to get the recipe in front of company leaders, sold the recipe, and snagged a C-suite office and his own slice of the American dream. It’s the story behind Flamin’ Hot, the new biopic directed by Eva Longoria. It’s also likely untrue. And we, along with many others, fell for it.

  • Caitlin Jenner provokes outrage with post mocking appearance of Biden’s trans health secretary

    ‘Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman’

  • How Myanmar's military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens

    In the months before the Myanmar military's Feb. 1 coup, the country's telecom and internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware that would allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters. The technology gives the military the power to listen in on calls, view text messages and web traffic including emails, and track the locations of users without the assistance of the telecom and internet firms, the sources said. Decision makers at the civilian Ministry of Transport and Communications that delivered the orders were ex-military officials, according to one industry executive with direct knowledge of the plans and another briefed on the matter.

  • Japanese doctors urge Olympics to be canceled as COVID surges

    The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association — a group of about 6,000 doctors — has called for the 2021 Olympic Games to be canceled due to an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Japan.Why it matters: Rising case numbers in Japan are a reminder that the pandemic is not over even as cases, hospitalizations and deaths fall in the United States. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe physicians' group said Japan's health system would not be able to accommodate the international teams' possible medical needs, per the Washington Post.What they're saying: “We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games,” the association said in its statement, per the Post.It added that Tokyo hospitals “have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity."The big picture: The Tokyo Summer Games — presently 66 days away — were postponed last year due to the pandemic.In April, Japan declared a COVID emergency due to rising case numbers.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Very disappointed with Canada's response': Palestine-Israel turmoil exposes Canada's 'empty both sides approach,' expert says

    Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada this past weekend for peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian solidarity movement, including rallies in Vancouver, Saint John, Ottawa and Toronto. As of today, at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. In Israel, officials say 12 people, including two children have been killed since the fighting started over a week ago. As the death toll escalates, activist groups and members of the public are expressing disappointment with the Canadian government’s lack of condemnation towards Israel. This discontent is being echoed by some politicians, with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calling for Trudeau to halt the sale of arms to Israel “until the end of the illegal occupation.”

  • A nurse who helped save Boris Johnson from COVID resigned over his government's treatment of health workers during the pandemic

    Nurse Jenny McGee, who Johnson singled out for praise last year, said NHS staff were "not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve."

  • A state treasurer convinced big banks to commit billions of dollars to tackle racial inequities. This is the result.

    In an effort stemming from the murder of George Floyd, a who's who of financial institutions on Tuesday promised to address the effects of racial disparities in financial services by investing billions of dollars to support Black and Latinx communities.

  • Dominic Cummings threatens to release crucial Covid decision-making document

    The tweet was deleted less than an hour after it was posted

  • Klaviyo’s next-gen email marketing platform engorges on $320M at a $9.5B valuation

    Email marketing is decades old, but it’s a category that has surprising life in it. Multiple generations of email marketing companies have come through and sustained success, from Constant Contact to Mailchimp. Klaviyo is not as much of a household name right now, but it is absolutely on its way to the paramount of the next-generation of email marketing startups.

  • Here’s something all of NC can get behind: A post-pandemic playoff team

    The roar as Hurricanes start playoffs is the sound of relief as pandemic and restrictions ease

  • Lightning fans near and far bring the thunder to Sunrise

    SUNRISE — Daniel Deschnow and fiancée Caitlin Romich thought about missing Sunday night’s playoff series opener between their Lightning and the Panthers. With work Monday around 8 a.m., they tried selling their tickets — which they purchased for $120 per seat in the 100 level— but no one bit. So a road trip from their Riverview home was on the schedule. Deschnow, 28, has traveled to 12 NHL ...

  • India, hard hit by COVID-19, faces intensifying Tropical Cyclone Tauktae

    Tropical Cyclone Tauktae rapidly intensified Sunday into a Category 4 storm, passing uncomfortably close to the west coast of India. The big picture: Packing maximum sustained winds of at least 140 mph, Tauktae (pronounced "Tau'Te"), rapidly intensified Sunday, becoming a Category 4 storm capable of inflicting extreme damage. The cyclone is producing heavy rains and gusty winds along the coast, along with coastal flooding from wind-driven waves. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While its strongest winds and heaviest rains will remain just offshore as it makes its closest pass to Mumbai, the city will feel its effects during the next 12-24 hours. The storm comes as India continues to reel from the impacts of the devastating coronavirus outbreak there, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Details: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), along with the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center, is predicting the storm will make landfall on May 17 along the coast of Gujarat, bringing a wall of water onshore to the east of the storm's center. Storm surge heights could exceed 3 meters, or 10 feet, the IMD predicts, though the worst coastal flooding may not affect highly populated areas. The most severe effects of the storm, in the form of flooding rains, storm surge flooding, and high winds appears poised to hit the city of Ahmedabad, which has a population of between 5 and 6 million. Once the storm makes landfall, its rains will spread inland, posing a flooding threat all the way northeastward toward New Delhi. #CycloneAlert The cyclonic storm "Tauktae" has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) at 000 UTC and lay centered at 18.5N/71.5E, with a ragged eye. pic.twitter.com/pGgSnHzzIT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021 Threat level: The storm is likely to continue intensifying into Sunday night, with waters of the East Arabian Sea sufficiently warm to support a high-end tropical cyclone. It is likely to make landfall Monday evening IST in the state of Gujarat, as at least a Category 2, but possibly an even stronger cyclone. While India has made great strides in recent years when it comes to storm preparation and evacuations, greatly lowering the death toll from such extreme weather events, the challenges COVID-19 brings present a wild card in such efforts.It is likely that the storm will disrupt the flow of coronavirus aid, from oxygen bottles to other needed equipment, to heavily populated areas, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and possibly New Delhi later in the week. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Groups sue to block Florida election law, citing bias against Latinos, Blacks

    Voting and civil rights groups sued to block a Florida law that restricts voting, saying it amounts to voter suppression that mainly impacts Black and Latino voters.

  • Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

    The duo was married during a "tiny and intimate" ceremony at their home in California.

  • Sidewalk Labs launches Pebble, a sensor that uses real-time data to manage city parking

    Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s urban innovation organization, has announced the launch of Pebble, a vehicle sensor that’s designed to help manage parking in cities by providing real-time parking and curb availability data. Here’s how it works: Small spherical sensors are stuck to the ground on parking spaces to note the absence or presence of a vehicle. The data is then viewed and analyzed by real estate developers, parking operators or municipal agencies via a dashboard.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire