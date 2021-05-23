Will Dominic Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun?

Dominic Cummings tweeted that ‘herd immunity wasn’t ‘a secret strategy’’ - Tolga Akmen/AFP

On March 13 last year, 10 days before the first Covid lockdown, Sir Patrick Vallance went on the Radio 4 Today programme to explain the government strategy.

It was, he said, "to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not to suppress it completely. Also because most people, the vast majority of people, get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity as well so that more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission.

"At the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable from it – those are the key things we need to do."

The day before, Boris Johnson had used another turn of phrase. Referring to a graph showing how cases would quickly peak and overwhelm the NHS without action, he said: "We've got to squash that sombrero."

Until that point, officials had held out the faintest of hopes that Britain could "contain" the pandemic. Now they were saying all that could be done was to "delay" the peak of the crisis, with hopes that it could be pushed into the summer with the curve flattened so the number of cases could be reduced.

Within all that, one phrase keeps returning to haunt ministers and health officials – "herd immunity", and whether policies were deliberately aiming to achieve it or merely to avoid the risks inherent in a strategy of total suppression.

In furious tweets over the weekend, Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's former senior adviser, accused Number 10 of lying in saying herd immunity had never been part of its Covid strategy.

The "shocking truth" was that herd immunity was the Government's plan until less than a fortnight before the first lockdown, he tweeted on Saturday.

"V foolish, & appalling ethics, to lie about it. The right line wd have been what PM knows is true: our original plan was wrong & we changed when we realised," he wrote.

On Sunday, he accused those who reported his outbursts of "losing their minds".

"Herd immunity wasn't 'a secret strategy', it was THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC EXPLAINED ON TV/RADIO STRATEGY!" he tweeted.

The tweets, ahead of Mr Cummings' appearance at the science and technology committee on Wednesday, say "herd immunity by September" was "literally the official plan in all documents/graphs/meetings until it was ditched".

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser, who appears before MPs this week - Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Mr Cummings was certainly heavily involved in these meetings as chief adviser Mr Johnson.

If the messages being communicated were confused, what he does not acknowledge is his own responsibility for government communications at the time.

He has already promised to hand over "the only copy of a crucial historical document from Covid decision-making" to MPs for their inquiry on Wednesday.

Mr Cummings has been scathing about a number of disastrous decisions taken by the Government he advised – and any future public inquiry may be at least as unforgiving.

Given his recent role within that Government, and the tendency of his outbursts to produce more heat than light, those waiting for more Westminster drama on Wednesday may wonder whether his evidence amounts to a smoking gun.