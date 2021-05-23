Dominic Cummings hits out at ‘disastrously misconceived’ initial Covid strategy

Dominic Cummings leaves his house on Sunday afternoon after heaping scorn on the Government on Twitter - Eddie Mulholland/Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Dominic Cummings turned his fire on Government advisers and Whitehall departments on Sunday as he heaped scorn on a "disastrously misconceived" initial strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson's controversial former adviser described ministers as having resorted to a "bodged" back-up plan to handle the virus amid "utter chaos".

The switch came after they realised their earlier approach would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths and economic collapse, he alleged.

Mr Cummings singled out Dr Jenny Harries, now the head of NHS Test and Trace, and also heaped criticism on the Department for Health and Social Care and the Cabinet Office as he widened the targets of his anger from politicians such as Mr Johnson and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, to unelected officials.

Ministers are braced ahead of Mr Cummings' appearance before MPs in a joint hearing of the health and science select committees on Wednesday.

Dominic Cummings appears before MPs next week - House of Commons/PA

Offering a flavour of what he is likely to focus on, the former adviser on Sunday doubled down on his disputed claim that the Government had pursued a "herd immunity" policy at the beginning of the Covid crisis last spring.

In one of his tweets, Mr Cummings stressed: "Critical as I am of the PM in all sorts of ways, it's vital to understand the disaster was not just his fault."

He said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Cabinet Office did not understand that the "the official plan was disastrously misconceived", which meant "a Plan B had to be bodged amid total and utter chaos".

Drawing attention to Dr Harries, he made reference to her claim last March that face masks may be a "bad idea" if not advised for an individual by healthcare staff, adding: "So Whitehall has promoted her, obviously."

Dr Harries, previously the deputy chief medical officer for England, was last month elevated to chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency. DHSC declined to comment on Mr Cummings' remarks about her.

The former adviser has hinted on social media that he may have documentary evidence to back his assertions, which he could potentially produce when he appears before MPs this week.

He has alleged that the idea of building up resistance in the population by allowing some spread of the disease was only dropped in March last year after a warning it would lead to a "catastrophe".

A Government spokesman said: "Herd immunity has never been a policy aim or part of our coronavirus strategy... We continue to be guided by the latest scientific advice."

Priti Patel: Herd immunity was ‘absolutely not’ the policy

The Home Secretary has strongly denied a claim by Dominic Cummings that the Government initially pursued a "herd immunity" strategy at the outset of the Covid crisis.

On Sunday, Priti Patel insisted it was "absolutely not" the case that Boris Johnson had ever backed a plan to build up resistance in the population by allowing some spread of the virus.

Asked about the claim that herd immunity had been the original policy, Ms Patel told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: "Absolutely not. Our strategy was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS.

"Absolutely all colleagues involved in those meetings and discussions, working with the chief scientist and the chief medical officers, absolutely recognised that from the very difficult discussions that we had.

"At the time of a crisis, when the Government is making very, very tough decisions, difficult decisions, we put public life and protecting the public at the forefront of all those decisions."

Priti Patel said the strategy ‘was always about protecting public health, saving lives and protecting the NHS’ - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Her intervention appeared to prompt another barrage of retaliatory tweets from Mr Cummings, who departed from the Government in acrimonious circumstances in November.

The ex-aide added to a growing string of more than 50 social media posts on the subject which were strewn with capital letters for emphasis.

On Sunday, he declared on Twitter: "Herd immunity wasn't 'a secret strategy', it was THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC EXPLAINED ON TV/RADIO STRATEGY!"

Mr Cummings also published an image purported to be document from a Cobra emergency committee in March 2020, which he said explained "official thinking" that "suppression [of Covid] either won't work or wd lead to 2nd peak during NHS winter crisis".

He claimed a "herd immunity" approach was "what DHSC/Cabinet Office described as 'single peak optimal strategy'" during the initial phase of the outbreak.

46/ A COBR doc from week of 9/3/20 explains official thinking behind Plan A: ie. suppression either won't work or wd lead to 2nd peak during NHS winter crisis, so the advised herd immunity approach was what DHSC/Cabinet Office described as 'single peak optimal strategy' pic.twitter.com/s58DdtFs27 — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) May 23, 2021

In another post, he claimed Matt Hanock, the Health Secretary, and the Cabinet Office had not initially understood the likely effects of "herd immunity", which he described as hundreds of thousands "choking to death + dead unburied + econ implosion".

However he suggested that when this impact became clearer in March last year, the Government "started to figure out Plan B to dodge herd immunity until vaccines". This backup strategy relied on suppression of the virus, the race to develop an effective jab, and the use of test and trace.

Dr Harries on Sunday urged anyone using the term "herd immunity" to be clear about what they meant by it.

She said assessing at "which point your population would be safe", which ministers are doing with the vaccination programme, is "not the same as saying, which has been misinterpreted in many places, that the aim would be to allow people to become infected and develop immunity. That has never been on the agenda".

Mr Cummings has said on social media that there may have been no need for any lockdowns if the country had had the "right preparations and competent people in charge".

Justin Madders, Labour's shadow health minister, predicted that Mr Johnson would be "nervously awaiting" the evidence session on Wednesday.

The opposition frontbencher told The Independent: "Cummings has a responsibility to come clean to ensure the same mistakes cannot be made again."