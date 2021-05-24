Dominic Cummings’ latest Covid accusations risk looking like the worst kind of hypocrisy

Dominic Cummings speaks in the Downing Street Rose Garden after his lockdown trip to Durham - Jonathan Brady/AFP

It's exactly a year since Dominic Cummings sat in the Rose Garden at Downing Street and attempted to justify his lockdown rule-breaking.

The curiously detailed account included vomiting children, a midnight flit up the A1 and an eyebrow-raising excursion to Barnard Castle to check his eyesight.

On Wednesday, Mr Cummings will give evidence to MPs and is expected to condemn the Government's pandemic response, insisting he alone foresaw the dangers and charted the correct path.

Yet it is difficult to reconcile this self-styled pandemic prophet with the man whose flouting of the rules sparked a noticeable slump in public compliance and trust in the Government during a critical period when the country was emerging from its first lockdown.

In fact, researchers at University College London, who had been monitoring public attitudes, noticed such a strong decline in people sticking to the guidelines towards the end of May last year that they called it "The Cummings Effect".

They found a clear decrease in confidence starting on May 22, when the story initially broke in The Guardian and The Mirror. That confidence continued to fall quickly in the days and weeks that followed.

Analyses of data from Google Trends showed that public searches for "Dominic Cummings" peaked during the Rose Garden statement on May 25 – a date that also coincided with the steepest decline in confidence in the Government.

There was no evidence of a similar large drop in confidence in the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland during the same period.

The team at UCL pointed out that although other officials and senior figures had also broken lockdown rules, the transgression was the first not to be followed by an apology and resignation. Mr Cummings chose to bluster it out – and public compliance was the price.

At the time, Robert Dingwall, professor of sociology, at Nottingham Trent University, said the lack of sanctions for Mr Cummings contributed to the assumption that "it was one law for them and one for the rest of us".

Story continues

"Trust was already lower in England, and this may have been a last straw," he said.

Ironically, it was Boris Johnson's attempts to defend Mr Cummings that stoked more anger – a misguided loyalty that is now being thrown back publicly in the Prime Minister's face.

Dr Nilu Ahmed, a lecturer in social sciences at the University of Bristol pointed out that, at a time when the population was making serious sacrifices, unable to see loved ones and missing funerals, Mr Johnson's support for Mr Cummings felt like a "deep betrayal".

Like so many betrayals, they often come back to bite – and how much sharper than a serpent's tooth it must feel to have a thankless chief adviser.

Although Mr Cummings clung on to his position until November, his name is notably absent from the list of attendees at Sage meetings after May, suggesting he was either frozen out of scientific decision-making or else chose to keep a distance.

Perhaps this lack of access rankled, forcing him to eventually turn on his former colleagues.

Whatever the reason for Mr Cummings' recent revisionist outpourings, it is important that the public remembers it was his own actions that placed the recovery in jeopardy.

Unless he accepts that, his latest accusations will look like the worst kind of hypocrisy.