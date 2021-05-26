Dominic Cummings v Boris Johnson: Key points from adviser's attack on Government

Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has accused the Government of failing in the Covid crisis and falling "disastrously short" of the standards the public had a right to expect during the most devastating global pandemic in decades.

Boris Johnson was slow to appreciate the significance of the threat from the virus in early 2020 as it spread from China towards Britain's shores, the PM's former adviser has told a committee of MPs.

"When the public needed us most, the Government failed," he said. "I'd like to say to all the families of those who died, unnecessarily, how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made, and for my own mistakes."

The apology came as he levelled a series of accusations at the Government and scientists. They are his key claims:

Hancock should have been fired for 'lying multiple times'

The Health Secretary should have been fired for “15 to 20” different failures during the early days of the coronavirus crisis, Mr Cummings has said, as he accused him of lying to the Prime Minister and failing to deal with the UK’s PPE shortage.

Mr Cummings criticised a raft of officials for their “groupthink” that the British public would never accept a lockdown and that the peak of coronavirus would come later than data suggested.

But Mr Johnson’s former adviser reserved the strongest of his criticism for Mr Hancock, who he said had lied on “numerous” occasions, including by reassuring the Prime Minister that patients who needed treatment had received it, and that the PPE shortage crisis was under control.

“I think that the Secretary of State for Health should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 things including lying to everybody on multiple occasions, in the meeting, after the meeting, in the Cabinet Room and publicly,” Mr Cummings said.

"There's no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the Secretary of State for Health is certainly one of those people.

"I said repeatedly to the Prime Minister that he should be fired, so did the cabinet secretary, so did many other senior people."

Sir Mark Sedwill was the cabinet secretary until September 2020, a period which covered the first phase of the pandemic.

Mr Cummings has previously described Mr Hancock's department as a "smoking ruin" which could not cope with the demands of the pandemic.

"There were lots of great people in it but the procurement system which they were operating was just completely hopeless," he said.

"There wasn't any system set up to deal with proper emergency procurement."

At a meeting on March 27 Mr Cummings said he was told by officials that the DHSC had been turning down ventilators because the price had been marked up - "it completely beggars belief that sort of thing was happening".

On PPE, Mr Cummings said he was told in meetings that vital masks and gloves were being sent by sea because it is "what we always do".

Mr Cummings said: "Hang on, we are going to have a peak in the NHS around about mid-April, and you are shipping things from China that are going to arrive in months' time and all the aeroplanes are not flying? Leave this meeting, commandeer the planes, fly them to China, drop them at the nearest airfield, pick up our stuff, fly it back.

"At this point you had Trump sending the CIA round trying to gazump everybody on PPE.

"The whole system was just like wading through treacle."

He said the cabinet secretary said the Government had to "divvy up" the Health Secretary's job because there were "multiple huge things here that were all being dropped".

On the claim that Mr Hancock lied, Mr Cummings said: "There are numerous examples.

"In the summer he said that everybody who needed treatment got the treatment they required. He knew that that was a lie because he had been briefed by the chief scientific adviser and the chief medical officer himself about the first peak.

"We were told explicitly people did not get the treatment they deserved, many people were left to die in horrific circumstances."

Mr Hancock had also blamed NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens and Chancellor Rishi Sunak for PPE problems.

Mr Cummings said he asked the cabinet secretary to investigate, who came back and said "it is completely untrue, I have lost confidence in the Secretary of State's honesty in these meetings".

Mr Cummings later accused Mr Hancock of "criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm," by promising to deliver 100,000 tests a day in April 2020.

He said the promise distracted the Government from setting up an effective test and trace system.

"He should have been fired for that alone," he said.

Cummings sorry for not acting sooner

Mr Cummings apologised for his “failure” to urge the Prime Minister to order an earlier national lockdown, as he described the chaotic and dysfunctional scenes in Downing Street as politicians grappled with rising case numbers.

The formal official said he worried about “smashing his hand down on a massive button marked: ‘ditch the official plan, stop listening to the official plan’,” in the first 10 days of March, but later came to realise Downing Street had left it too late.

In the first of four evidence sessions to parliamentary select committees, Mr Cummings criticised a raft of officials for their “groupthink” that the British public would never accept a lockdown and that the peak of coronavirus would come later than data suggested.

Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser said the Government’s early warning systems “failed to raise the alarm” in January 2020 that coronavirus would become a devastating pandemic in the UK.

He apologised for being too slow to realise that departments had not prepared for a pandemic, and described “all nighters” as officials “waded through treacle” to work out a plan to keep the public safe.

In one tense moment, Mr Cummings described a scene where Helen McNamara, the deputy cabinet secretary, walked into Mr Johnson’s office and said: “I think we are absolutely f-----.

“I think this country is headed for disaster. I think we're going to kill thousands of people.”

Another meeting was “like Independence Day,” he said, with a senior scientific official warning Mr Johnson that thousands would die if action was not taken sooner.

‘Crackers’ that Johnson was in charge

Dominic Cummings - AFP

Mr Cummings also used his first evidence session to criticise his former boss, the Prime Minister.

The former adviser said it was “crackers” that he and Mr Johnson had been on the front line of the pandemic and repeatedly criticised senior officials for lying and failing to admit they had not prepared for it.

“The problem in this crisis was very much lions led by donkeys, over and over again,” he told MPs.

“You guys in the political parties need to ask yourselves: what is it about your parties that give choices like Johnson versus Corbyn?” he said.

“And we have to ask: what is it about Whitehall that promotes so many senior people who are completely out of their depth?”

Mr Cummings also said Mr Johnson was “about a thousand times too obsessed with the media,” and was “undermining his own job” by caring too much about headlines in newspapers.

Carrie Symonds 'cared more about Dilyn the dog'

Dilyn - Reuters

Wednesday’s evidence session also saw Mr Cummings criticise Mr Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, for derailing preparations for lockdown by diverting resources to deal with a story about her dog.

Mr Cummings described a scene in Downing Street in March 2020 where officials were trying to balance discussions about a new bombing campaign in Iraq and convening the emergency Cobra committee to discuss coronavirus.

Mr Cummings said Ms Symonds told the Downing Street press office that they should instead deal with a story in The Times about her dog, Dilyn.

“Part of the building was arguing about whether to bomb Iraq, part of it arguing about whether to have a lockdown, and the PM's girlfriend was going crackers about something completely trivial,” he said.

Downing Street needed a ‘dictator,’ says Cummings

Mr Cummings said if he was in charge of the pandemic response, he would have appointed a “dictator” official to oversee the entire plan and act with the authority of the Prime Minister.

The former adviser said he would have imposed his data guru, Ben Warner, as a central figure in Downing Street with control of the pandemic.

“Essentially, in my opinion, you'd have had a kind of dictator in charge of this,” Mr Cummings told MPs.

“If I had been the Prime Minister, the way I would have handled this is I would have said: ‘Ben Warner is in charge of this whole thing. He speaks with my authority.’

“‘He has as close to kingly authority as the state has legally to do stuff.”

Cummings was personally briefing the BBC

Mr Cummings told the first committee session on Wednesday that his only regular contact in the UK media was Laura Kuennsberg, the Political Editor of the BBC.

He said his approach of going directly to the most senior political journalist at the national broadcaster "drove the media mad" because reporters were used to having access to senior Downing Street advisers working under previous prime ministers.

He said he spoke to Ms Kuenssberg every three or four weeks, and often to dispel rumours and false stories, such as the suggestion that tanks were circling the M25 and locking down London.

But Mr Cummings also told MPs he would not commit to publishing all of his communications with journalists, as it would be a “a very, very serious change to how things are done in this country,” and most were phone calls rather than text messages.

Asked by the committee chair, Greg Clark, whether he would allow the committee to decide which messages they want to see, he said he would "look back" at texts and share "anything which I think has a direct bearing on decisions that were made and mistakes that were made".