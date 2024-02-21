Who is Dominic Miller, KC man accused of firing fatal shot at Chiefs rally shooting

EDITOR’S NOTE: A booking photo of Dominic M. Miller is not yet available. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday morning that Miller is still at the hospital and had not yet been photographed. The Star has published booking photo for Lyndell Mays, who was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday night after being treated at a hospital. We took the time to carefully consider whether to use booking mugs in the absence of other images of the adult suspects; The Star policy is to use booking mugs only in the highest profile of crimes.

Two men face second-degree murder charges related to the shooting at Union Station during last week’s Chiefs parade in Kansas City, according to charging documents released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of them is Dominic Miller of Kansas City, 18, who faces four charges for crimes related to the shooting. He and the other accused defendant, Lyndell Mays of Raytown, 23, are still in custody.

Two minors are also in custody in connection with the shooting, facing charges related to firearms and resisting arrest. Because they are juveniles charged in family court, much information about their cases is not publicly available, including their names.

What do we know about Miller’s alleged involvement in the shooting?

According to a probable cause affidavit released with Miller’s charging documents, he is allegedly seen in security footage from the event shooting a black handgun towards another individual following an argument between their two groups.

Police believe that the bullet recovered during an autopsy of the deceased shooting victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was fired from a handgun that Miller allegedly owned.

Miller was also allegedly shot in the back by a member of the rival group and taken to University Hospital for treatment.

What charges have prosecutors filed against Miller?

Here are the charges Miller faces in Jackson County Circuit Court.

1. Second-Degree Felony Murder: The most serious charge being levied against Miller, this crime is a class A felony carrying a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. Missouri law defines this crime as “knowingly causing the death of another person” in an attempt to either harm them, commit a felony against someone else, or flee after committing or attempting to commit a felony against someone else.

We know that one shooting victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shootout. This charge implies that she was not the intended victim of the alleged shooting.

2. Armed Criminal Action: This charge means that the felony listed in Count 1 was allegedly committed using a deadly weapon. The punishment for this crime varies depending on whether the defendant has committed armed criminal action before, and whether they had possession of the weapon legally or illegally. Depending on the circumstances, prison time for this crime can range anywhere from three to 15 years.

3. Unlawful Use of a Weapon: This charge accuses Miller of using a firearm in an illegal way based on Missouri state law. According to Miller’s charging document, Jackson County prosecutors believe that “...the defendant knowingly discharged a firearm at a crowd of people.”

Jackson County prosecutors specifically list the clause that prohibits shooting “at or from a motor vehicle… (or) at any person, or at any other motor vehicle, or at any building or habitable structure.” This crime is a class B felony and carries a sentence of anywhere from five to 15 years in prison.

4. Armed Criminal Action: This charge means that the felony listed in Count 3 was allegedly committed using a deadly weapon. The punishment for this crime varies depending on whether the defendant has committed armed criminal action before, and whether they had possession of the weapon legally or illegally. Depending on the circumstances, prison time for this crime can range anywhere from three to 15 years.

The maximum sentencing length for all four of these charges combined spells a prison sentence of 75 years. However, Miller has not yet been tried or convicted of any crime. You can read his charging document below:

Dominic Miller Chiefs Rally Shooting Charging Documents by The Kansas City Star on Scribd