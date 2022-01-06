Dominic Pezzola — insurrectionist or misguided misfit? What lawyers will argue

Dominic Pezzola — insurrectionist firebrand or misguided misfit?

A year after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Pezzola, a Marine veteran from Rochester, remains jailed, accused by federal prosecutors of being one of the more dangerous individuals to have ransacked the Capitol and endangered the lives of lawmakers and responding police.

Prosecutors allege that Pezzola smashed through a Capitol window with a police shield, freeing the mob to storm the building. His lawyers are challenging that allegation.

And, while Pezzola's case has its own singular evidentiary questions — a major point of contention is whether he grabbed the riot shield from a U.S. Capitol police officer — the courtroom fight mirrors many of the cases now ongoing against alleged insurrectionists.

More than 700 men and women have been criminally charged with crimes arising from the Jan. 6 riot. Three of those cases involve men from Monroe County, including Pezzola.

In many of those cases, as with Pezzola's, defense lawyers contend that the accused got caught up in the maelstrom, but was not a leader nor a vital participant.

"How many of them were just trying to figure out what even happened on that day because it got completely out of control?" said Steven Metcalf, one of Pezzola's lawyers. "... They're making these guys out to be far more intelligent and far more technologically savvy than they were."

Federal prosecutors instead see Pezzola as a man who, stoked by false claims of a stolen election, was ready and willing to engage in violence. A judge has refused to release Pezzola on bail, pending trial.

Pezzola rushed the Capitol "after the first breach of the first barricades, which involved running over U.S. Capitol police officers, and he didn't back down, didn't say, 'Well, this isn't what I was here for; I wasn't here for assaulting law enforcement,'" Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson said during a bail hearing for Pezzola. "He took advantage of that assault to move forward."

Dominic Pezzola, masked and circled in red, is shown grabbing a riot shield from a police officer on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol, according to a filing from prosecutors.

The Jan. 6 insurrection

The federal investigation into the Capitol insurrection is unparalleled. The evidence — "discovery" in legal parlance — is likely unmatched.

"I would posit to say it's the largest criminal discovery process in our history," said Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

The federal court system in the District of Columbia has been overwhelmed by the prosecutions; there have been an average of two arrests a day over the past year.

"From what I understand, the FBI is still looking at another couple hundred people in terms of charges," Hughes said.

The nature of the insurrection — an angry incursion on the halls of democracy — ensures that the criminal cases are under a public microscope.

Pezzola attorney Metcalf said the defense team has struggled to separate politics from the allegations. He said that Pezzola has been denied rights in jail common for others, such as access to evidence against him, and that plea offers have been too severe to consider.

"You're fighting a defense on this case from different angles," Metcalf said. "The politics behind this has made this extremely difficult."

Dominic Pezzola, circled in red, and Matthew Greene, circled in blue, among the crowd in the west plaza of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The insurrection was fueled by fallacious claims of a stolen presidential election, claims roundly rebutted by official recounts and rejected by courts. Those allegations simmered then erupted as the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol turned raucous then violent. Even now, a year later, the falsehoods continue to be embraced by millions, growing like kudzu.

However, many of those criminally accused of the assault on the Capitol are now trying to distance themselves from the very foundation of the insurrection — a stolen election canard that mushroomed into a constitutional crisis. A defense lawyer for Matthew Greene, a co-defendant of Pezzola, laid the insurrection at the feet of President Trump at a bail hearing for Greene.

Trump "took advantage of a very unique set of political circumstances and appealed to his supporters who had felt oppressed, alienated, and disenfranchised by the results of the election," Assistant Federal Public Defender Gabriella DiBella said at the hearing. "... He invited the followers to join him on the 6th, and he took every opportunity to rile his base up, knowing that he had them afraid for what would happen if he were no longer the president."

Both Greene, a Syracuse-area resident, and Pezzola were members of the New York chapter of the extremist Proud Boys organization. Confronted with criminal charges, both also said they had only been members for a short time.

"If you're a Boy Scout for only a month, how much are you really a Boy Scout," said Pezzola lawyer Metcalf. "(Pezzola) is alleged to be a Proud Boy but that affiliation dates back a month with regards to Jan. 6."

Greene last month pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement and the Congressional count of electoral votes. In his plea, Greene agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which could mean testimony against Pezzola.

Greene was the first Proud Boy to plead to a felony crime.

Prosecutors have been willing to make deals with individuals accused of misdemeanor crimes and help clear the court docket for the more serious accusations, said Hughes of George Washington University.

The two other Monroe County men accused of insurrection-related crimes are also charged with felonies.

James Mault, pictured in the red hard hat, is shown holding a pepper spray canister that he sprayed at police officers in the western tunnel at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

Cody Mattice, of Parma, and co-defendant James Mault, of Brockport, face seven charges, including assaulting and impeding police and using violence and a deadly weapon in a restricted building.

Mattice is accused of ripping down a police barricade and then emptying a canister of pepper spray on police officers. Authorities said Mault also sprayed a chemical irritant at police. Lawyers for the two declined comment.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Will Cleveland)

