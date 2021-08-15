Dominic Raab accused of being 'missing in action' as he was on holiday when Kabul fell to Taliban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
16 Air Assault Brigade arriving in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals in Afghanistan amidst the worsening security situation there
16 Air Assault Brigade arriving in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals in Afghanistan amidst the worsening security situation there

Dominic Raab was accused of being “missing in action” as it emerged he was abroad on holiday when the Afghanistan capital of Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The Foreign Secretary was returning to the UK from overseas yesterday as he faced criticism from the Tory as well as Labour benches for not speaking up more in the last week.

Parliament was recalled on Sunday for a special single day sitting, with MPs due to debate the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson will interrupt his own summer holiday plans, delivering the opening statement to Parliament for that debate, which is expected to see fierce criticism of the Government.

One Tory MP called the Afghanistan collapse the “biggest single disaster of British foreign policy since Suez”, the 1956 crisis that saw then prime minister Anthony Eden resign.

Questions are mounting for Mr Raab over whether he should have called off his overseas holiday sooner than Sunday and about the extent of his engagement on the Afghan crisis this week.

Taliban behind the table of Ashraf Ghani
Taliban behind the table of Ashraf Ghani

A well-placed source told The Telegraph that Mr Raab had not talked to any of the UK ambassadors in the countries surrounding Afghanistan by Sunday afternoon.

The countries listed by the source were Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kurdistan, Kazakhstan.

The source also said that Mr Raab had not talked to the foreign minister of Pakistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan, until Sunday, the day the Taliban entered Kabul.

Approached for comment about the two claims last night, a Foreign Office spokesman did not deny either. Instead the spokesman said Mr Raab “has been in touch with key partners throughout the crisis”.

It is unclear where Mr Raab has been on holiday. His break was not made public at the time and yesterday the Foreign Office did not give a location.

Criticism of his absence was mounting from both Conservative and Labour figures last night.

Tom Tugendhat, the Tory chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee who served in Afghanistan, questioned why Mr Raab had not spoken in public about the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

Mr Tugendhat said: "We haven't heard from the Foreign Secretary in about a week, despite this being the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez, so I don't know what the Foreign Office is thinking."

Lord Robertson, the Labour peer and former defence secretary who once served as secretary general of Nato, said: “It is stunning that the Foreign Secretary would stay on holiday as our mission in Afghanistan disintegrated.

"The horrors unfolding with every minute demand focused attention from the top. The urgency involves both the evacuation of British citizens but also what is now to happen to the people of Afghanistan.

“The fact that the Foreign Secretary is missing in action shows graphically the lack of purpose in our government’s attitude to what we set out to do 20 years ago.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The Foreign Secretary is personally overseeing the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office response, and engaging with international partners. He is returning to the UK today, given the situation.”

In recent days former UK ambassadors to Afghanistan, former military figures who helped lead Britain’s military efforts in the country and ex-soldiers who served there have been severely critical of the Government’s handling of the withdrawal.

Johnny Mercer, the Tory MP and former veterans minister who served in Afghanistan as a British soldier, expressed his frustration at the situation yesterday.

Mr Mercer told Sky News: “I never thought I’d see the day either as a serviceman or as a member of the Conservative Party where we would essentially surrender to the Taliban and leave these people to their fate. But that day has come.”

MPs will be scrambling to cut short their own holidays to make it back to Parliament for the debate on Wednesday, with in-person attendance being encouraged by the parliamentary authorities.

The Prime Minister last night urged MPs to contribute to the debate, though fell short on calling for all contributors to attend Parliament in person to speak.

Mr Johnson said: “It is an important moment, it's a big moment. I think it's right that Parliament should debate it. I think MPs will want to have their say.

“It is also, of course, probably a logistically difficult moment for many MPs who would have made long-standing commitments.

“But as you know, the wonders of Zoom technology are there and if MPs cannot get in person into the House [of Commons] then I'm sure they will be wanting to tune in and express their views.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab faces backlash for staying on holiday as Afghanistan collapsed to Taliban

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has come under fire for being on holiday amid the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

  • Afghan president was isolated before slipping into exile

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani slipped out of his country Sunday in the same way he had led it in recent years — a lonely and isolated figure. Ghani quietly left the sprawling presidential palace with a small coterie of confidants — and didn’t even tell other political leaders who had been negotiating a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban that he was heading for the exit. Abdullah Abdullah, his long-time rival who had twice buried his animosity to partner with Ghani in government, said that “God will hold him accountable” for abandoning the capital.

  • U.S. ambassador leaves embassy for Kabul airport as Taliban moves in

    CBS News' David Martin reports on the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan, where the U.S. ambassador has moved from the U.S. embassy compound to the Kabul airport.

  • Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against 'coercive' China

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Lithuania's foreign minister on Friday and reiterated U.S. support for the country in the face of pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, the State Department said. Sherman told Gabrielius Landsbergis the United States was "resolute in our solidarity" with Lithuania, a NATO ally and a partner as a member of the European Union, over what she termed China's "coercive behavior" towards Vilnius, the statement said.

  • American and Afghan 'brothers' plead for help for those left behind to Taliban offensive

    The war in Afghanistan destroyed John Speikhout's life. Four days after Truhn's wedding in 2016, the U.S. Army sergeant and defense contractor, who spent years in Afghanistan, died by suicide -- a shock from which Truhn said their family has still not recovered.

  • Jets vs Giants : Zach Wilson talks 'awesome experience' in NFL debut with Jets | Jets Post Game

    For Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, his NFL debut in the pre-season opener against the Giants was an 'awesome experience just to be out there'. He credited Offensive Coordinator Mike Lafleur and the Jets running game with helping him 'settle in'. Now that the offense has been completely installed, Wilson looks forward to improving on a daily basis in training camp.

  • Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

    A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest. Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.

  • U.S. completes evacuation from American embassy in Kabul

    The American flag has been removed at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Sunday, a final step in the mass and rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and some Afghan allies who are now awaiting flights out of the country. Driving the news: The Defense Department has also authorized an additional 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to aid in the chaotic final stage of the evacuation, per the Washington Post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Video shows Taliban celebrating inside Afghanistan presidential palace

    In the video provided by Al Jazeera, armed men are seen walking the halls and sitting in the chair of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours earlier.

  • Factbox: Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

    * On Sept. 12, 2001, NATO allies invoked their mutual defence clause for the first, and so far only time in the Western alliance's seven-decade history, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by al Qaeda militants. * After U.S.-led forces defeated Taliban leaders harbouring al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11 attacks, NATO took command of an international coalition in 2003.

  • China likely to recognize Taliban as Afghan rulers with fall of Kabul

    China has been laying the groundwork to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, flying in the face of the U.S. warning the group about isolation from the international community.

  • Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls 'pivotal' snap election for Sept. 20

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure voters approved of his Liberal government's plan to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau, 49, is betting that high vaccination rates against the virus and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power. The election comes at a "pivotal, consequential moment" for Canada, Trudeau said.

  • Taliban at gates of Kabul as Afghan president struggles to regain control

    President Joe Biden has dispatched more U.S. forces to help safeguard American citizens in Afghanistan.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations among 30- to 39-year-olds hit record high

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 for people in their 30s hit a record high this week, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Adults between the ages of 30 and 39 largely avoided hospitalizations from coronavirus during the early phases of the pandemic, but lagging vaccination numbers and highly active lives are driving hospitalizations in the age group, per the Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A

  • ‘A focus on quality’: Mexico’s wine industry bears fruit in revival of tradition

    Vineyards are blooming in the desert of Coahuila state, but vintners must make do with increasingly scarce water A worker collects grapes during a harvest at Casa Madero in Parras de la Fuente, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Photograph: REUTERS/Alamy From the patio of his winery high in the north Mexican desert, David Mendel surveys vineyards spread across a bowl-shaped valley under a scorching afternoon sun. Mountains shade the vineyards in the morning and the late afternoon – creating a short wind

  • The Big Apple returns in "New York State of Mind"

    When COVID shut down New York, musical artists found a way to perform anyway, lifting our spirits from the depths of our lockdowns. Now, with performers returning to the stage, "Sunday Morning" debuts a short film from the organization NYCNext that honors the city, with a performance of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" by such talents as Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Cautious Clay, Anaïs Reno and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

  • Chiefs vs. 49ers preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

    Don’t miss a minute of the #Chiefs' preseason matchup with the #49ers.

  • Royal scandals could see Windsors stage show getting longer, says writer

    The Windsors stage show could end up longer at the end of its run than at the beginning as writers struggle to fit in all the royal scandals.

  • Tennis Great Roger Federer Withdraws From US Open, Future In Doubt

    A third surgery on his right knee looms for tennis great Roger Federer, casting doubt on the 40-year-old’s ability to continue as one of the world’s top players. Federer announced his US Open withdrawal today in a video post on Instagram. In the video, he said there is no assurance he can come back from […]

  • Canceling or postponing a flight due to COVID delta variant? What to know about airline ticket policies

    Read the fine print of your ticket before canceling it due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases – or risk losing your money.