Dominic Raab blocks transfer of high-risk criminals to open prisons

Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has blocked dozens of serious criminals from leaving secure jails as part of a tougher approach to parole, official statistics have shown.

Data showed that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) rejected nearly nine in 10 recommendations by the Parole Board to transfer offenders to open prisons this summer, a near reversal of the nine in 10 approved previously.

Official figures also showed that the proportion of the most serious offenders, including lifers considered for moves to open prisons, has also been slashed by 80 per cent following a tightening of the rules.

The moves come ahead of proposed new laws that are expected to give the Justice Secretary powers to veto the release by the Parole Board of up to 100 of the most dangerous criminals, including murderers, rapists and child killers.

It is part of a shift to putting greater emphasis on public safety after a series of escapes by offenders from open prisons and Parole Board scandals - including the release of Colin Pitchfork, a double child murderer, and an abortive decision to free John Worboys, the black cab rapist.

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison two months after his release

“Protecting the public is our number one priority, which is why the Deputy Prime Minister introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves and is planning to toughen the parole system further,” said an MoJ spokesman.

“There is no evidence that these changes have had an effect on the size of the prison population, and the most serious offenders on life sentences are only released when the Parole Board assesses they are no longer a risk to the general public.”

Prison campaign groups, however, have warned it could have a knock-on effect on the number of offenders in jail. It claimed it could require up to 1,000 extra places and could also mean criminals are released directly from secure jails without their rehabilitation being tested in open prisons.

“Two outcomes are possible,” said Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust. “The more likely is that most of those prisoners stay in prison for years longer, requiring many hundreds of additional prison places that have not been planned for.

“The alternative is that prisoners are more frequently released from secure prisons, without the testing or preparation in open conditions that currently contributes towards a very high success rate – fewer than one in 200 releases by the parole board result in a serious further offence.”

The data showed that 94 per cent of parole recommendations to move an offender to an open prison had been accepted in 2021-22.

However, this was largely reversed in April to August, when 87 per cent - or 72 of the 83 recommendations - were rejected.

This also coincided with a change in the rules for some of the most serious offenders - lifers and those serving indeterminate sentences - held in closed prisons. This meant they had to pass a stricter test to be considered eligible for a move to an open prison.

They could only be moved if they were judged at low risk of absconding, the transfer would not undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and that it was “essential” to prepare them for release on licence into the community.

In the six months before the rule change, 54 per cent - some 133 out of 246 - were successful. In the four months after the rule change, only nine out of 74 succeeded, a rate of just 12 per cent.

Among those who have been blocked was Steven Ling, 47, a farm worker jailed for life after the sadistic murder and rape of Joanne Tulip, whom he stabbed 60 times at his home on Christmas Day in 1997.

Steven Ling's move to a lower security jail was blocked - PA

It followed the case of serial sex offender Paul Robson, 56, also jailed for life, who absconded from an open prison just weeks after being moved from a secure jail.