Dominic Raab bullying investigation won’t deliver a verdict, say sources

The investigation into alleged bullying by Dominic Raab will not deliver a verdict, say official sources.

The inquiry, by lawyer Adam Tolley KC, will detail the evidence but make no recommendations, leaving it to Rishi Sunak to decide on the basis of the facts whether to stand by one of his most loyal supporters or carry out a mini-Cabinet reshuffle, the sources say.

Whitehall is braced for Mr Tolley’s report into bullying allegations by civil servants this week. The inquiry was set up by Mr Sunak in November to “establish the facts” around the complaints against Mr Raab, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

There are said to be eight main complaints of bullying, comprising witnesses and alleged victims at three Whitehall departments who have been interviewed by Mr Tolley. Sources said his report was now complete, with Mr Raab having given his evidence.

“Rishi and Dominic are very close politically. If he is going, he will own it and just do it. They will want to do it with the minimum blood-letting possible. There’s a chance he announces something before we even know,” said one source. “If he is staying, the report will be published and we will have a chance to have a look at it.”

There have been claims that civil servants, including some in senior roles, have alleged that Mr Raab “belittled and demeaned” them and was “very rude and aggressive” in meetings. Some are said to have been in tears or physically sick before meetings.

At least two of his permanent secretaries are said to have spoken to him about his demanding and “driven” approach to his work, but his allies said no formal complaints were ever raised with him and, as soon as he became aware of them, he called for an official investigation.

“There’s no question he was ever made aware of any formal complaint until the investigation landed. It’s the case that he has acted professionally all along. He holds people and himself to the highest standards to deliver for the British people. He has never shouted or sworn. That’s his defence. That’s his position,” said one ally.

Another colleague said: “He does not accept that anything he has done constitutes bullying. It is the case that he is demanding, but his view is that he is trying to drive the department to get the best value for the taxpayer and best outcome for victims.”

Despite the strong rebuttals of the allegations, Mr Raab has publicly accepted that he will resign “if an allegation of bullying is upheld”.

The pledge, made on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show at the end of February was carefully worded, as he knew the report will not make a judgment on what crosses the threshold of bullying.

“It is for the Prime Minister to sack him or for him to agree a solution with him and walk before he is pushed,” said a source.

‘Prime Minister may be emboldened’

The calculation for Mr Sunak will depend on how egregious the facts are within the report and whether the claims are supported by evidence.

Mr Sunak set out his stall when he pledged to instil “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” of the Government as he aimed to move the party on from the Boris Johnson era. If the report is judged to be egregious, it will be difficult politically.

However, as one commentator countered: “To what extent is this a Westminster bubble story? Do people care and will people buy into the whole ‘woke’ Civil Service idea?”

Mr Raab was a lynchpin in Mr Sunak’s leadership campaigns, and a source said: “If it was any other Cabinet minister it would be easier, but this is one of Rishi Sunak’s close allies who has stood by him.

“The Prime Minister may be emboldened. He has had a few good weeks. We have a competent Prime Minister. He has gone out and delivered a few big things and suddenly has a grip on it, regardless of how much you rate him. He has got his back bench largely under control. He might feel he can keep him.”

Separately, The Telegraph can reveal that the Ministry of Justice’s human resources budget increased by more than 30 times to more than £18,000 per day under Mr Raab’s first stint as Justice Secretary.

Figures released under transparency rules and compiled by Labour show that, in the year Mr Raab was in office from September 2021, the department spent £6.7 million on HR. In the previous two years, under Sir Robert Buckland, the department spent just £200,000 on HR – the equivalent of £265 per day.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Not only has Dominic Raab failed to keep people safe due to a crumbling criminal justice system, but his department is also haemorrhaging taxpayers’ money as Ministry of Justice civil servants seek HR support on an unprecedented scale on his watch. These figures lift the lid on his toxic reign as Justice Secretary.”