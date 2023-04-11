Dominic Raab could face contempt of court charge over unlawful reforms

Dominic Raab - Yui Mok/PA

Dominic Raab could face contempt of court proceedings after judges ruled that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) acted unlawfully over Parole Board reforms.

The Justice Secretary was found to have acted unlawfully over a rule change in July last year that barred MoJ staff from expressing a view at Parole Board hearings on whether offenders should be set free from prison.

Mr Raab wanted the power to offer a “single Secretary of State view” in high-profile cases, without the risk of being contradicted by prison or probation staff in their expert reports and evidence.

However, the rule change was found to be an “impermissible interference with a judicial process”, prompting the MoJ to ditch the rule.

Mr Raab agreed that the MoJ would pay the legal costs of the two prisoners who had successfully challenged the unlawful rule. He did not ask the High Court for permission to appeal.

However, Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Chamberlain said they will still consider whether MoJ officials – and potentially Mr Raab – should face proceedings for contempt of court.

Court ‘not required’ to act

In their ruling, they said that the refusal by an MoJ official to give a view could amount to a contempt of court – which meant that anyone who instructed them could also be liable.

“If such a contempt were committed, the person giving the instruction not to comply or not to answer could also be guilty of contempt of court,” said the judges.

“However, the court is not required to initiate proceedings for contempt where a formal explanation of the breach, supported by witness statements, has been given and where it concludes that the breach was not intentional and that measures have been put in place to avoid any recurrence.”

The judges said they had no evidence on whether Mr Raab was the person who issued the instruction not to comply or not to answer, so allowed him the chance to file further evidence.

They said that in light of that evidence, they would decide whether to “initiate contempt proceedings against any person or persons”.

‘Carefully considering’ next steps

An MoJ spokesman said: “We are overhauling the parole system to put public protection back at its heart and keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars for longer.

“We are carefully considering our next steps following the High Court’s ruling, and remain absolutely committed to ensuring there is one clear and consistent overarching recommendation from the Secretary of State on the dangerousness of serious offenders and their risk to the public.”