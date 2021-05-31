Dominic Raab to criticise Russia’s 'aggressive behaviour' at Nato summit as Moscow sends troops to western border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Diver
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Belarusian embassy in Moscow. Dominic Raab has threatened Minsk with sanctions - GETTY IMAGES
The Belarusian embassy in Moscow. Dominic Raab has threatened Minsk with sanctions - GETTY IMAGES

Dominic Raab will on Tuesday present a “rap sheet” of Russia's bad behaviour to Nato allies, as Moscow said it would increase its military presence in the west of the country.

The Foreign Secretary will list a series of UK objections to Russia’s recent actions, including military build-up near Ukraine’s border, as Vladimir Putin’s top security officials announced 20 new “units and formations” would be deployed in western Russia and that the armoury of existing forces would be boosted.

Mr Raab will also draw attention to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk by the Putin-backed Lukashenko regime in Belarus on May 23.

“From Russia’s aggressive behaviour towards Ukraine to Lukashenko’s assault on civil aviation, democratic values are under attack,” he told The Telegraph ahead of the meeting.

“As one of the biggest contributors to Nato, UK support for the transatlantic alliance is unwavering. We will work with Allies and partners to defend our allies and our values.”

The Foreign Secretary has already threatened Belarus with fresh UK sanctions over the seizure of the Ryanair flight, but was urged to go further by colleagues in Parliament.

The Foreign Secretary says democratic values are &quot;under attack&quot; from Moscow - GETTY IMAGES
The Foreign Secretary says democratic values are "under attack" from Moscow - GETTY IMAGES

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, called for “very strict” measures while Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, said the UK should block flights from the Belarusian national airline.

Mr Raab said there would be a “coordinated response” from Britain and its allies.

Tuesday’s Nato meeting comes ahead of a summit between Mr Putin and Joe Biden, the US president, later this month. It is thought the summit is the reason for recent military posturing by Russian security officials over the situation in Ukraine.

Sergei Shoigu, Mr Putin’s defence minister, said on Monday that he would send more troops to Russia's west until the end of the year in response to a growing Nato threat.

There were no immediate details about the number of troops involved or the location of the new bases but Mr Shoigu said that military units there are also expected to receive 2,000 new pieces of weaponry.

Last week, Nato ran major military drills, involving thousands of troops, dozens of aircraft and several warships across the Atlantic and Europe.

The annual Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier this month. Russian troops are massing near its western border - GETTY IMAGES
The annual Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier this month. Russian troops are massing near its western border - GETTY IMAGES

Russia withdrew most of the troops from its border with Ukraine after conducting massive military drills in mid April, which unnerved Ukraine and Nato and raised the spectre of renewed hostilities in the region.

Nikolai Patrushev, one of Mr Putin’s closest advisers and chairman of the Security Council, on Monday built on Mr Shoigu’s message by revealing that a new version of Russia’s national security strategy could include the language about a use of force to deal with “hostile actions” by foreign nations.

Mr Patrushev last week held talks with Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, to discuss the preparations for the Putin-Biden summit, which will take place on June 16 in Geneva.

In Tuesday’s Nato meeting Mr Raab will also criticise Russia for designating key allies as “unfriendly countries” and limiting staff at the US and Czech Embassies.

The UK Government says Russia’s actions are incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the meeting would also focus on climate security and the Alliance’s continued support for stability in Afghanistan.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia tells U.S. to expect 'uncomfortable' signals ahead of Putin-Biden summit

    Russia said on Monday it would send what it described as 'uncomfortable' signals to the United States ahead of a summit between the two countries' leaders next month and announced it was beefing up its western border militarily. The comments came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in Geneva on June 16. "The Americans must assume that a number of signals from Moscow ... will be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days," Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

  • Retailers and unions agree on 3-month extension to Bangladesh workers' safety accord

    Retailers and unions negotiating over a legally binding workers' safety accord in Bangladesh due to expire on Monday reached a tentative deal to extend it by three months, unions involved in discussions said, provided the around 200 signatory retailers agree on the extension. The signatories - which include top apparel retailers like Zara-owner Inditex - have until June 10 to state whether they agree, a spokesperson for UNI Global Union, one of the unions involved, said. At least 10 have given their consent, according to UNI Global Union, including H&M, which confirmed it had agreed to the extension.

  • Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open After Skipping Press, Says She Deals with Depression

    Last week, Naomi Osaka announced that she wouldn't be doing post-match interviews during the French Open in an effort to preserve her mental health

  • Post-Brexit freedoms are not being embraced by ministers, report finds

    Ministers have failed to take advantage of the UK's freedom from EU regulations since Brexit, despite the Prime Minister’s pledge to take back control of red tape, a new think tank report has said. A new report from the Institute for Government (IfG) argues that Whitehall departments are too "siloed" from each other, preventing ministers from changing laws to reflect Britain's departure from the EU. The think tank points to Mr Johnson’s declaration on Christmas Eve last year that the UK had “taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way which is complete and unfettered”. But despite that promise, most EU legislation is still on the UK statute books, after being copied over into domestic law during the Brexit process. Experts say a "bonfire" of regulations in the coming years is unlikely because of costs associated with changing them in UK law. The report's authors said the Government had approached regulatory divergence from Europe "like a game of Space Invaders – played blindfolded," risking costs to British businesses and unintended consequences. They called for Downing Street to issue clear guidance to government departments on how they should approach the freedom to set out new regulations, and reform the processes for approving them. They also point out that, over time, the UK will diverge from the EU in its regulations as European standards change and are not automatically in line with Britain’s. The UK should develop a system to keep track of regulatory developments in the EU that will affect Britain to avoid any unintended consequences from that process, they argue. Joe Marshall, a researcher at the IfG, said: "Gaining the ability to do things differently from the EU was a key aim of Brexit – and there are clear benefits to be won. But the government’s siloed approach to regulatory reform risks ad hoc changes and unintended consequences that threaten businesses with new costs and could destabilise the union.” Jill Rutter, another author, said: “The government must ensure it invests the time and effort needed to make the necessary trade-offs involved and avoid unintended consequences.”

  • Even after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week. A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers.

  • The Latest: COVID-19 variants to be labeled as Greek letters

    The World Health Organization is announcing a new nomenclature for the COVID-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared. Hoping to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance, WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet. Future variants that rise to “of concern” status will be labeled with subsequent letters in the Greek alphabet.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • Simon Cowell Cancels His X Factor Israel Appearance: Report

    The X Factor Israel is set to begin filming over the summer

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The legacy of Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature on Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • 'A flying tire ruins a race': Conor Daly feels like Indy 500 was his until bad luck

    “This giant tire just flew out of the sky,” Daly said moments after finishing Sunday's 105th Indy in 13th. Daly had led a race-high 40 laps.

  • NATO restricts Belarusian officials’ headquarters access over Ryanair incident

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calls forced landing in Minsk of Ryanair flight a 'state hijacking' by Belarus.

  • Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal

    President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.” Biden invoked the iconic battles of history and joined them to the present as he implored Americans to rise above the divisions straining the union, which he described in stark terms. The president was joined Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.

  • Republican rejection of bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection ramps up pressure to vanquish Senate filibuster rule

    "We have seen the limits of bipartisanship," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference after the vote. "Everything's on the table."

  • Zack Snyder Confirms the Zombies in 'Army of the Dead' Can Have Sex

    Let's talk about that zombie baby.

  • In photos: Memorial Day celebrations resume after year-long hiatus

    The U.S. saw a dramatic surge in summer travel and the return of large Memorial Day gatherings over the weekend, including President Biden's Monday address at Arlington National Cemetery. Why it matters: Memorial Day celebrations look more traditional this year, as ramped-up vaccinations and falling COVID-19 cases allow U.S. veterans and families to gather together to mark the day.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. President Biden delivers an address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on May 31. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Omar Jones, Major General, U.S. Army Commanding General arrive to take part in a wreath laying in front of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on May 31. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images The annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride in Washington, D.C., on May 30. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images U.S. Army Spc Joseph Wolfe reads names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on May 30. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Indiana State Trooper Matt Harris, left, and his son Dominic Harris, of Cub Scouts pack 145, carry flags to place on the graves of veterans at Rose Hill Cemetery on May 29 in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Santa Monica, California pier on May 30. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesGo deeper: TSA sets passenger screening record at start of holiday weekendLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Israeli right wing leader announces plan to oust Netanyahu with "change government"

    The leader of Israel's right wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, said in a speech Sunday he'll do everything in his power to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid “to get the country back on the right track."Why it matters: A new "change government" could end the political crisis that has led to four elections in Israel in two years. It would make Bennett prime minister, bringing an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Bennett, who called Lapid his “friend”, in the speech accused Netanyahu of lying when he says he can form a right wing government with 61 members of the legislature.He added that the alternative to a unity government was a fifth election, which he said would lead to a sixth and seventh election. “This will tear apart our country brick by brick until our house collapses on us”, Bennett said.“Mr. Netanyahu is not trying to form a right wing government. He knows it's impossible. He wants to take the country to his own personal Masada,” Bennett said. He said Netanyahu was operating a “well-oiled machine that is spreading lies to sow fear in the public.”Bennett stressed the new unity government will not be left-wing, and that it wouldn't give up territories or hesitate to go on a military operation if one is needed.“The left wing part of the government made big compromises … each side of the government will have a veto power and equal number of votes”, Bennett said.The other side: Netanyahu gave a statement shortly after Bennett’s speech, calling him a liar and “the con artist of the century.” He called on right wing voters to put pressure on the members of Knesset from Bennett’s party so that they don't vote in favor of the new government.Worth noting: Under a “change government,” Bennett would serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. It would be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.What’s next: Bennett’s and Lapid’s negotiations teams convened right after the speech. Lapid and Bennett were already on the verge of a deal three weeks ago when talks suspended over the Gaza operation.Both of them want to finish negotiations by Monday or Tuesday, and notify President Rivlin that they managed to form a government. The swearing in of the government could take place no more than a week later.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police say rival groups behind fatal Florida shootout

    Investigators on Monday said they were hunting for a white Nissan Pathfinder used in a chaotic shooting outside a Florida concert.Miami-Dade police released this footage they say showed three masked suspects exiting the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, brandishing weapons, in the Miami suburb of Hialeah.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rush back and speed off.That’s all the time it took, police said, for them to open fire on a crowd waiting to get inside a venue.Major Jorge Aguiar runs the Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau.“As a result of that initial shooting, several groups that were in the parking lot also armed themselves and opened fire towards the initial shooters. That resulted in - many of the cameras were out there yesterday - a very extensive crime scene, with multiple people being transported to multiple hospitals throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased on scene. Three are critically injured in the hospital today, clinging to life.”During the news conference Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the pain inflicted on the community…"Harming mothers who are here today-“…when a father, who lost a child in the shooting, interrupted to express his grief, and was led away. Director Ramirez said the interruption underscored the suffering.“That is the pain that affects our community, right there before you.”Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects. As of Monday there have been no arrests.

  • Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'

    The actor appeared alongside his former Friends costars in a special that hit HBO Max last week

  • Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

    The BBC's Justin Rowlatt explains why we are accelerating towards an electric car future.