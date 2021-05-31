Dominic Raab to criticise Russia’s 'aggressive behaviour' at Nato summit as Moscow sends troops to western border

The Belarusian embassy in Moscow. Dominic Raab has threatened Minsk with sanctions - GETTY IMAGES

Dominic Raab will on Tuesday present a “rap sheet” of Russia's bad behaviour to Nato allies, as Moscow said it would increase its military presence in the west of the country.

The Foreign Secretary will list a series of UK objections to Russia’s recent actions, including military build-up near Ukraine’s border, as Vladimir Putin’s top security officials announced 20 new “units and formations” would be deployed in western Russia and that the armoury of existing forces would be boosted.

Mr Raab will also draw attention to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk by the Putin-backed Lukashenko regime in Belarus on May 23.

“From Russia’s aggressive behaviour towards Ukraine to Lukashenko’s assault on civil aviation, democratic values are under attack,” he told The Telegraph ahead of the meeting.

“As one of the biggest contributors to Nato, UK support for the transatlantic alliance is unwavering. We will work with Allies and partners to defend our allies and our values.”

The Foreign Secretary has already threatened Belarus with fresh UK sanctions over the seizure of the Ryanair flight, but was urged to go further by colleagues in Parliament.

The Foreign Secretary says democratic values are "under attack" from Moscow - GETTY IMAGES

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, called for “very strict” measures while Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, said the UK should block flights from the Belarusian national airline.

Mr Raab said there would be a “coordinated response” from Britain and its allies.

Tuesday’s Nato meeting comes ahead of a summit between Mr Putin and Joe Biden, the US president, later this month. It is thought the summit is the reason for recent military posturing by Russian security officials over the situation in Ukraine.

Sergei Shoigu, Mr Putin’s defence minister, said on Monday that he would send more troops to Russia's west until the end of the year in response to a growing Nato threat.

There were no immediate details about the number of troops involved or the location of the new bases but Mr Shoigu said that military units there are also expected to receive 2,000 new pieces of weaponry.

Story continues

Last week, Nato ran major military drills, involving thousands of troops, dozens of aircraft and several warships across the Atlantic and Europe.

The annual Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier this month. Russian troops are massing near its western border - GETTY IMAGES

Russia withdrew most of the troops from its border with Ukraine after conducting massive military drills in mid April, which unnerved Ukraine and Nato and raised the spectre of renewed hostilities in the region.

Nikolai Patrushev, one of Mr Putin’s closest advisers and chairman of the Security Council, on Monday built on Mr Shoigu’s message by revealing that a new version of Russia’s national security strategy could include the language about a use of force to deal with “hostile actions” by foreign nations.

Mr Patrushev last week held talks with Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, to discuss the preparations for the Putin-Biden summit, which will take place on June 16 in Geneva.

In Tuesday’s Nato meeting Mr Raab will also criticise Russia for designating key allies as “unfriendly countries” and limiting staff at the US and Czech Embassies.

The UK Government says Russia’s actions are incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the meeting would also focus on climate security and the Alliance’s continued support for stability in Afghanistan.