Dominic Raab expresses 'serious concern' over possible miscarriage of justice in Cyprus 'rape' case

Dominic Raab has expressed “serious concern” about the potential for a miscarriage of justice after a court in Cyprus convicted a British teenager of lying about being gang-raped on holiday.

The Foreign Secretary will raise the case with the Cypriot authorities after the 19-year-old, who told police she was raped by up to 12 Israeli youths in her hotel room, was left facing up to a year in jail while her alleged attackers were allowed to return home.

The alleged victim had withdrawn her complaint two weeks after the alleged incident, but says she was “forced” to do so by police who left her “scared for my life” and who did not record the interview, meaning it was her word against theirs in court.

The case has raised questions about the island’s treatment of victims of sexual assault, with protestors claiming the Cypriot authorities “always find a reason not to believe women who claim they have been raped”.

The teenager’s mother told ITV News: “I find myself kind of unable to believe the violations of human rights she has experienced throughout the whole affair."

She described the verdict as “absolutely astonishing” and said her daughter was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and needed to get back to the UK to be treated.

Protestors supporting the British teenager outside the court

A campaign has now been launched online to encourage tourists to boycott Cyprus on the grounds that it is “not safe for women” to go on holiday there.

In a significant hardening of the Foreign Office’s stance on the case, sources said “all options are on the table” if there appears to be a miscarriage of justice.

Mr Raab, a former lawyer who spent time on secondment to the human rights group Liberty, is understood to have followed the case closely and “takes issues of access to justice extremely seriously”, sources said.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities."

As well as the allegation that she was pressured to retract her statement, the court heard claims that the police had failed properly to secure the alleged crime scene or maintain fully the integrity of medical and forensic evidence.

The alleged victim, from Derbyshire, sighed as a judge said, via a translator, that she had been convicted of “public mischief” following a trial in Paralimni in the Famagusta district of Cyprus.

Around 25 protesters from the Network Against Violence Against Women sat in the courtroom with gags over their mouths showing an image of stitched-up lips to support the defendant.

An Israeli teenager is embraced by relatives after being released from Famagusta police headquarters