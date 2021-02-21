Dominic Raab rallying UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's Uighur mistreatment

Picture 250195771 04/02/2021 at 12:03 Owner : EPA Mandatory Credit: Photo by IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11745708q) Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides (R) and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) at a press conference after a meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus, 04 February 2021. Foreign Secretary Raab is on a working visit to Cyprus. British Foreign Secretary Raab visits Cyprus, Nicosia - 04 Feb 2021 - Shutterstock

Dominic Raab will Monday rally the UN Human Rights Council to tackle China's mistreatment of its Uighur minority, alleging that “extreme” abuses are taking place on “an industrial scale”.

The Foreign Secretary will also urge members of the Geneva-based Council to respond to reports of gross human rights violations in Myanmar, Belarus and Russia.

In a virtual speech at 11.30am, he will describe the situation in Xinjiang, the northwest province of China that is home the majority of its Uighur Muslim population, as “beyond the pale”.

Highlighting reports that the Uighur minority face torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation, he will warn that the alleged human rights abuses inflicted by Beijing are “extreme”, “extensive” and taking place “on an industrial scale”.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights or another independent fact-finding expert must be “given urgent and unfettered access” to Xinjiang, he will say.

Turning to the military coup in Myanmar earlier this month, he will confirm the UK proposes to co-sponsor a resolution renewing the mandate of Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Southeast Asian country.

Last week, Mr Andrews warned he was “terrified” that a torrent of fresh violence, disappearances and detentions looms as protests continue against the military takeover of the government. .

Britain has called on the junta to step aside, release civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, and respect the democratic wishes of voters. On Monday, Mr Raab will warn the crisis in Myanmar is worsening.

“The violations and abuses are well-documented, including arbitrary detention and draconian restrictions on freedom of expression,” he will say. “That crisis presents an increased risk to the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities.”

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows watchtowers on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. - As many as one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in a network of internment camps in Xinjiang, but China has not given any figures and describes the facilities as "vocational education centres" aimed at steering people away from extremism. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY CHINA-XINJIANG-MEDIA-RIGHTS-PRESS,FOCUS BY EVA XIAO (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images) - GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Hitting out at Russia, Mr Raab will also warn: “We face a truly dire and shocking situation from a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council.”

The arbitrary charges against opposition leader Alexey Navalny are “disgraceful” and serve to “reinforce the world’s concerns that Russia is failing to meet its international obligations”, he will say.

The Foreign Secretary will call on other nations to consider whether they believe Moscow is fulfilling its international human rights obligations and the values the Council pledges to uphold.

He will also reiterate his backing for the Council’s in-depth probe into violations in Belarus, including accusations of torture as well as cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment following president Alexander Lukashenko’s “brutal crackdown” on dissent in the wake of “rigged” elections last year.

His speech comes as the UK returns to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, which is made up of 47 member states, as a voting member. Britain was re-elected in October for a three-year term.

At the upcoming session, which runs from Monday until March 23, the UK will lead resolutions on Syria, marking the tenth anniversary of the conflict, as well as Sri Lanka and South Sudan.

Mr Raab’s long-term focus will be promoting girls’ education, championing freedom of religion and belief, defending media freedom, and advocating the values of liberal democracy.