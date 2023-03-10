Dominic Raab refuses wife killer prison move which would prevent blocking of his release

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, has refused a prison transfer request by wife killer Robert Brown - James Manning/PA

Dominic Raab has refused a prison transfer request by wife killer Robert Brown that would have prevented her family from blocking his early release.

The Justice Secretary rejected a request by Brown to move to a Scottish prison which would have made it impossible for the deputy prime minister to intervene and block his automatic release in November as it would have put the convicted killer outside his jurisdiction.

The family and friends of his estranged wife Joanna Simpson have launched a campaign, backed by Carrie Johnson, for the Government to keep him in prison.

Brown, a former British Airways pilot, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility after bludgeoning Ms Simpson with a claw hammer as their children cowered inside their home. He was jailed in May 2011 for 26 years but he is due for release in November having served half his sentence.

Joanna Simpson's mother Diana Parkes and Hetti Barkworth-Nanton (right) with Carrie Johnson for the launch of a campaign to prevent the release of Robert Brown - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

After the meeting with Joanna’s mother Diana Parkes and close friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton on Thursday, Mr Raab said he was giving the case his “closest personal attention” and would be reviewing it “very carefully.”

He could use powers in the police, crime, sentencing and courts (PCSC) Act 2022 to refer the case to the parole board to determine whether his automatic release at the halfway point should be overruled.

The law stipulates the power should be used in rare cases where there is strong evidence which shows that the public may be at risk of serious harm or there may be a national security threat if the offender were to be released at their automatic release date.

The legislation, however, only extends to England and Wales - so that a prison move to Scotland would have meant Mr Raab would have been powerless to act.

Joanna Simpson was beaten to death by her estranged husband, Robert Brown, in 2010

Confirming the transfer refusal on Friday, Mr Raab said: “Public protection is my number one priority and I will not permit any arrangement that could compromise our ability to manage a dangerous offender.”

It emerged on Thursday that the Prison Service blocked Robert Brown from moving to an open prison in December last year.

Mr Raab said: “Joanna Simpson was brutally killed in a heinous and despicable act which has changed the lives of her family and friends forever.

“I was humbled to meet with Joanna’s mother and best friend today to extend my deepest sympathies for what her family has been through and assure her that I am giving this case my closest personal attention and will be reviewing it very carefully.

“Public protection is my top priority. I want dangerous offenders to remain behind bars for longer. This is why we’ve already introduced tougher sentences for the worst offenders, ended the automatic halfway release for serious crimes, and are reforming parole to keep prisoners who pose a risk to the public off our streets.”