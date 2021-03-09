Dominic Raab reprimands EU over its claims of a UK 'outright' ban on vaccine exports

RETRANSMITTING CORRECTING NAME TO DOMINIC RAAB Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Downing Street, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Dominic Raab has reprimanded the European Council President after he falsely claimed that the UK had imposed an “outright” ban on the export of coronavirus vaccines.

The Foreign Secretary wrote to Charles Michel to rebut his claim, which was made in his newsletter to 20,000 subscribers across Europe.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Raab made clear that the suggestion the UK had “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components” was “completely false”, adding that he hoped his response would now set the “record straight".

Separately, a Government source accused Mr Michel of engaging in a "distraction exercise" to deflect from the EU's own failings on vaccines.

Mr Michel said there were "different ways" of imposing bans on vaccines, after Mr Raab's intervention.

He doubled down on his earlier criticism, implying that while the EU provided vaccines for its citizens and the rest of the world, Britain did not.

"Glad if the UK reaction leads to more transparency and increased exports, to EU and third [non-EU] countries," he tweeted after The Telegraph broke the news of the British dressing down.

Brussels demanded UK-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines during its row with the company, amid suspicions that EU-reserved stock had ended up in Britain.

In a sign of mounting tensions between the two sides, a representative from the EU delegation to the UK was also summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office.

The decision was taken due to mounting anger among senior Government ministers after seeing the claim repeated at “various levels” across the EU and the European Commission in recent weeks, despite UK officials rebutting it on a number of occasions.

It came after the Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to take a veiled swipe at the EU's vaccine export controls earlier in the day, warning at vaccine supply chain summit at Chatham House that there was a need to "oppose vaccine protectionism in all its forms".

Story continues

"Vaccine supply chains are global – and the idea of one part of the world blocking exports is a mistake," he continued.

"The pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. And when we work together, we’ll all be the winners."

The latest row erupted as British health officials predicted the UK vaccine rollout will hit an average of more than 500,000 doses a day from next week, following a boost in supply of AstraZeneca jabs.

The EU has lagged far behind the UK, US and Israel in the vaccination rollout, which Brussels blames on supply shortfalls from AstraZeneca.

Mr Michel said he was “shocked” at accusations the EU was indulging in “vaccine nationalism” after Italy and the European Commission blocked a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia last week.

“The United Kingdom and the United States have imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced on their territory,” he wrote in his newsletter.

“But the European Union, the region with the largest vaccine production capacity in the world, has simply put in place a system for controlling the export of doses produced in the EU,” he said.

He added: “Europe is not lagging behind in a sprint, but is well placed to lead the field in a marathon.”

A UK government spokesman said: “The UK Government has not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false.”

The UK has restrictions that ensure wholesalers fulfil their legal obligations to maintain supply, which are similar to the EU’s. Unlike the EU’s new export regime, British restrictions do not apply to manufacturers or export destinations.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the UK and US restrictions were “tantamount to” an export ban in February.

She infamously threatened to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to enforce an export ban to the UK at the height of her battle with AstraZeneca in January.

In Britain last week the seven-day vaccination average hovered around 300,000 first doses a day. Whitehall sources are now confident of a “significant boost” in the second half of this month.

One described a daily rate target of half a million first doses as “fair”, with the rate of second dose vaccination also expected to increase.

Volunteers are expected to be asked to undertake extra shifts in a bid to speed up inoculation of those over-55 and with underlying health conditions.

Nicola Sturgeon promised a “very significant acceleration” of the Scottish vaccination programme, which is supplied via the UK Government’s agreements with manufacturers.

The number of first doses administered on a single day has exceeded 500,000 on six days since the beginning of the rollout, however the seven-day rolling average has never reached that level.

Environment secretary George Eustice said the Government would build purification sites so shellfish exporters shut out of the EU since January can resume sending mussels and cockles to the Continent.

The European Commission briefed EU diplomats on possible legal action against Britain over its unilateral action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

EU diplomats said ambassadors discussed continuing to deny access to the Single Market for the City of London to maximise leverage over Britain over the UK decision to extend grace period over food checks.