Dominic Raab slams China over 'patriotic' new electoral law to be imposed on Hong Kong

Pro-democracy activists hold placards of Chinese President Xi Jinping with slogans saying "End the one party state" during 2019 protests - Kin Cheung /AP

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blasted China’s changes to Hong Kong's electoral system on Thursday, a move that further reduces the role of the public to select its leaders and requires candidates to be vetted to ensure their loyalty to Beijing.

“This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself,” Mr Raab said in a statement.

“This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations as a leading member of the international community."

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaving talks with Estonia's President in Tallinn on March 11 - RAIGO PAJULA /AFP

The Telegraph understands that the Government is reviewing details of the changes put forward by China to determine whether it constitutes a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The UN-registered treaty, signed in 1984, was meant to guarantee freedoms in Hong Kong for at least 50 years after being returned from British to Beijing rule in 1997.

Doing so could further inflame tensions between the UK and China. The two nations have clashed over the past year over Britain’s decision to exclude Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from 5G networks and China’s alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

A move by the UK to open a citizenship path for those with British National Overseas status have further rankled Beijing. China’s foreign ministry has repeatedly criticised the UK for retaining a “colonial mindset” and “meddling in domestic affairs.”

Beijing summoned British ambassador to China Caroline Wilson this week to reprimand her after she published a piece on Chinese social media about how the watchdog role of journalists aided better transparency and governance. While the post itself wasn’t deleted by government censors, it was blocked from being shared.

China's President Xi Jinping votes on changes to Hong Kong's election system during the closing session of the National People's Congress - NICOLAS ASFOURI /AFP

On Thursday, China’s rubber-stamp parliament endorsed – with a 2,895-0 vote, including one abstention – plans put forward by the Chinese Communist Party to change Hong Kong’s electoral system. Parliament delegates routinely support Party proposals with unanimous votes or overwhelming majorities.

Story continues

The measures will change the size and composition of Hong Kong’s legislature and the electoral committee responsible for picking the city’s leader in favour of pro-Beijing candidates.

A special panel will also be established to review and confirm that any candidates for office are sufficiently “patriotic,” a move that will essentially snuff out any remaining opposition.

Critics have said that the emphasis on loyalty to the Party could mean lawmakers focus more on form – highlighting devotion to Beijing – rather than substance, such as concrete policy ideas.

But Hong Kong's leader has defended the changes.

“I don’t believe that Hong Kong’s democracy development is going backwards,” said Hong Kong executive Carrie Lam following the announcement, echoing Beijing's language around the issue. “There are loopholes and deficiencies in the existing electoral system in Hong Kong and this has to be fixed.”

She said that being a "patriot" did not mean you have to "love" the Chinese Communist Party, but added: “One has to respect and accept that the system in the People's Republic of China is a socialist system governed by the (CCP).”

Pro-democracy activists protest outside a Hong Kong court where dozens of dissidents were being tried for subversion on March 1 - Anthony Kwan /Getty Images AsiaPac

A group of 24 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists - some of whom are in exile - have called on the EU not to ratify its investment agreement with China in light of the changes.

In a letter sent to the head of the EU Ursula Von Der Leyden and members of the European Parliament, they said: “The EU must set clear red-lines and conditionality when it comes to China’s flagrant violation of international treaties, appalling human rights record, and increased aggression toward its neighbours including Taiwan, otherwise the Chinese Communist Party will know it can continue abusing its power unchecked.”

This is China's latest effort to tighten its authoritarian grip over Hong Kong after mass protests swept the city in 2019 calling for greater democracy.

Last June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law that criminalises anything Chinese authorities deem to be secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion.

The UK declared China in violation of the Joint Declaration shortly afterwards, and again in November last year when Beijing moved to disqualify elected opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong.

China has sought to portray the new electoral system changes as much-needed “improvements.”

Over the last week, government officials and state media have said repeatedly that “reforms” would usher in better governance in Hong Kong, close “loopholes and deficiencies” in the procedures to install leaders, and restore order.

Read our three-part series, The Future of Hong Kong, looking at how much has changed since the first protests against Beijing's extradition bill two years ago.