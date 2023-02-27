Dominic Raab to take 'vigorous' look at hammer killer parole case

Dominic Raab is set to meet with Joanna Simpson's family - Reuters

Dominic Raab will meet the family of a woman who was battered to death with a hammer by her husband after they appealed to block the killer's potential release.

Robert Brown, a former British Airways pilot, was sentenced to 26 years in jail in 2011 after killing his estranged wife Joanna Simpson, 46, within earshot of their two children.

Brown, 59, is seeking to be released on parole in November after serving just half of his sentence.

The Justice Secretary vowed on Sunday he will look at Brown's case "very vigorously" after Joanna’s mother Diana Parkes, 83, launched an appeal earlier this week to block his release.

Robert Brown - PA

Appearing on the BBC's political programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Raab promised to meet with Ms Simpson's family.

He said: “Within the powers I’ve got, I will look at this as I would any other case, very rigorously.”

Asked if he was sympathetic to blocking Brown’s release, he said: “I would risk being judicially challenged if I started to prejudice the decision I will make later.

“But I think across the board, people have noticed a change since I’ve come in as Justice Secretary.

“I’ve also been clear, I don’t think the powers are adequate which is why I will be bringing forward legislature proposals to reform that shortly.

“I hope that is something that would have widespread support.”

Joanna Simpson was killed within earshot of her two children - PA

The Joanna Simpson Foundation, set up by her family to campaign against domestic abuse, said in a statement on Sunday:

“We are very pleased the Justice Secretary has agreed to meet Joanna’s family so they can explain in their own words what they feel has gone so wrong in this case.

“We are confident that when Mr Raab is presented with all the facts he will agree with us that all action needs to be taken to prevent Robert Brown’s release.”

Brown had hid the hammer in one of his children's bags when he came to drop them off at their home in Ascot, Berkshire.

He bludgeoned his wife 14 times over the head with a hammer before putting her body in his car and burying her in Windsor Great Park.

He was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Reading Crown Court in 2011 and sentenced to 24 years for the killing and another two years for obstructing a coroner.