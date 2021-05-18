Dominican politician arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Miami

Jay Weaver
·1 min read

A Dominican politician who was arrested after his flight to Miami faced cocaine-trafficking charges in federal court Tuesday.

Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, was part of an international drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States from 2014 to 2017, according to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Getchell told a magistrate judge that he will be seeking to detain Gutierrez Diaz, 58, before trial based on a risk of flight and danger to the community. Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes set the detention hearing for Friday.

An indictment charges Gutierrez Diaz and others with conspiring to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the United States; conspiring to import cocaine into the United States; and conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

If convicted, Gutierrez Diaz, 58, who is from Santiago, Dominican Republic, faces up to life in prison.

Guterrez Diaz is being held at the Federal Detention Center after his arrest by federal agents Monday night at Miami International Airport.

Campaign videos available on Facebook indicate that Gutierrez Diaz is a member of the Dominican Republic’s Modern Revolutionary Party, which is described as a liberal/progressive party. The country’s president, Luis Abinader, is also a member of the same party.

Gutierrez Diaz was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house in the Dominican Republic’s bicameral legislature.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of Florida’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section are handling the case, which was investigated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

