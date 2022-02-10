Dominican Readies To Showcase Art Therapy Program

SAN RAFAEL, CA — Dominican University is readying to showcase its new Art Therapy program.

The Graduate Art Therapy Student Association (GATSA) will present its annual art show from Feb. 7 to 28 in the San Marco Gallery, located in the Alemany Library on the Dominican University of California campus.

“Transitions” will be GATSA's first art show since the graduate Art Therapy program moved to Dominican last year.

Dominican acquired the well-regarded graduate programs in Art Therapy from Notre Dame de Namur University last year. The program moved to Dominican in summer 2021, resulting in the University offering an accredited Master of Arts in Art Therapy, Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy, and a PhD in Art Therapy.



An opening reception, scheduled for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature a panel discussion with Art Therapy Psychology faculty Dr. Richard Carolan, Dr. Amy Backos, and Dr. Gwen Sanders.

An an art fair is tentatively scheduled to be held before the reception in the San Marco Building from 1 to 5 p.m., located next to the library.

The event's featured artist will be Art Therapy alumna Annie Danberg.

Established in 1979, the Master of Arts in Art Therapy is the only program of its kind in Northern California and one of only two programs in the state. The PhD in Art Therapy, established in 2013, is one of only two PhD-Art Therapy programs in the country.

The art show will be held during regular library hours. All visitors must follow university health and safety guidelines. For more information, contact Andrea Rose Jones, GATSA art show curator, at andrearosejones@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on the San Rafael Patch