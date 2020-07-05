Dominican Republic votes in election postponed over virus

The election had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Voters in the Dominican Republic are choosing a new president on Sunday, in elections postponed from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opinion polls suggest Luis Abinader of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) is the favourite to gain the most votes in the first round.

To win outright, the top candidate has to receive more than 50% of the votes.

Dominicans will also be choosing 190 members of the chamber of deputies and 32 senators.

Who are the top candidates for president?

Opinion polls have consistently put Luis Abinader ahead of all other candidates.

Luis Abinader. [ 52 years old ] [ 2nd time he is running for the presidency ],[ 34.98 percentage of votes he won in the 2016 election ], Source: Source: BBC Monitoring, Image: Dominican opposition presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) Luis Abinader More

Mr Abinader, whose family is of Lebanese descent, is a US-educated economist.

He is executive president of Grupo Abicor, a firm owned by his family which operates major tourism projects in the Dominican Republic.

He ran for president in 2016 and made it into the second round, but lost to outgoing president Danilo Medina, who beat him by almost 27 percentage points.

Mr Abinader and his wife announced on 11 June that they had tested positive for coronavirus and he had to temporarily stop campaigning while he recovered.

The Dominican Republic is one of the worst-affected countries in the Caribbean, with more than 35,000 confirmed cases and more than 775 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mr Abinader surged ahead in the opinion polls after a split in the governing Dominican Liberation Party, which has been in power for more than a decade.

Under the Dominican constitution, presidents are limited to two consecutive terms in office. That means President Medina, who has been in power since 2012, is not able to stand.

He has given his backing to the former minister of public works, Gonzalo Castillo.

Gonzalo Castillo. [ 59 years old ] [ 7 years he served as minister of public works ],[ 41 years he has been a member of the Dominican Liberation Party ], Source: Source: BBC Monitoring, Image: Gonzalo Castillo speaks during a press conference in 2017 More

Mr Castillo is a wealthy businessman who studied business administration in Canada and who has founded a number of companies over the years, including aviation firm Helidosa and air ambulance service Aeroambulancia.

But some of the voters who have in the past been loyal to the Dominican Liberation Party may switch allegiance to former president Leonel Fernández.

Mr Fernández, who was president from 1996 to 2000 and again from 2004 to 2012, decided to run in the election for the People's Force party, which he has been leading since he left the Dominican Liberation Party.