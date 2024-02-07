Dominican sisters to leave Our Lady of the Elms in Akron

A 90-year-old sister walks through a convent corridor in 2013 at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron.

Nuns have lived at Our Lady of the Elms for a century.

That will end this year.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will close the Akron motherhouse in 2024.

Deborah Farquhar Jones, president of Our Lady of the Elms School, announced the news Wednesday in a letter to the community.

The Catholic school is strong and will remain open, she emphasized, but the 18 remaining sisters will leave the Elms campus by December.

“Difficult as this moment is, we embrace this time of change as a moment of grace,” Jones noted. “We hope you join us in offering thoughts and prayers to the sisters during this time of transition.”

School board trustees voted this week to pursue the purchase of the motherhouse and the rest of the original Elms property. Jones said it is a sad time for the sisters who will be leaving their home, but it is an exciting time for the school.

The exact date of the closing is not known, but it will occur during the next nine months, Sister Carol Davis of the Dominican Sisters of Peace informed associates in a separate letter.

For some time, the Akron sisters have known that their living space is larger than what they need, she noted. The convent once housed nearly 80 nuns, but today only 16 sisters live in the motherhouse while two others reside in nearby Beda Hall.

When the Akron sisters learned of the impending closure, it was “a sad and grace-filled conversation,” Davis said.

“The timing of any closure is always difficult to determine and rarely optimal,” she wrote. “We are mindful of the energy and our capacity to accomplish the necessary transitions.”

Our Lady of the Elms origin

In 1923, the Sisters of St. Dominic purchased Elm Court, the West Market Street mansion of former B.F. Goodrich executive Arthur H. Marks, for use as a new home. Marks wanted $1 million for the 33-acre estate, but he gave the nuns a bargain at $400,000 — complete with furnishings.

Mother Mechtilde wasn’t at all happy with the gaudy, nude paintings that Marks had left behind on the walls of the 1912 residence. Sister Matilda, a painter of local renown, loaded a car with paintings and sold them to an art dealer, giving the sisters a financial start.

The sisters chose the name Our Lady of the Elms for the convent, academy and school. The Cleveland Diocese dedicated the site Oct. 14 and Bishop Joseph Schrembs presided over a ceremony at St. Bernard as four young women — Sister Mary Domenica, Sister Mary Josephine, Sister Mary Elizabeth and Sister Mary Cecelia — took vows of chastity, poverty and obedience.

Schrembs congratulated the sisters who accepted the religious life “with all its glory, hope and consolation,” and declared it “a momentous day in the history of the diocese, marking a new step in the period of progress in the religious life and growth of the diocese.”

In 1929, the convent became the motherhouse of an independent community known as the Sisters of St. Dominic of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1929. Nearly 70 nuns transferred to Akron from New Jersey.

Sister Mary Raymond, leader of the kindergarten group at Our Lady of the Elms, tucks in a napping Mary Lynn Wood in 1946.

Seven congregations, including the Akron community, established the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 2009 with offices in Columbus. The congregations were from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Louisiana.

Hundreds of sisters have passed through the Akron motherhouse over the past century. While the original nuns wore habits, later generations had a choice of wearing traditional attire or modest contemporary clothing.

Fewer women are choosing to become sisters in the 21st century.

The United States had more than 180,000 nuns 50 years ago. The number steadily dropped until there were fewer than 42,000 by 2022, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.

Dominican sisters at Our Lady of the Elms recite the rosary with Pope John Paul II via a satellite simulcast in 1987.

When the Dominican Sisters of Peace conducted a facilities study at Our Lady of the Elms in 2019, surveyors found that 58% of the residential spaces, including 49 bedrooms, were being used. That number has since fallen to 33%, Davis noted.

Some sisters have indicated that their physical needs are changing and they are prepared to move elsewhere for new levels of care.

Employees to get severance

There are 22 staff members who assist with food service, facilities, wellness, liturgy and administrative roles.

Davis said the Dominican Sisters of Peace will show “our gratitude to our faithful employees with a generous severance when the time comes for them to leave our employ.”

She expressed hope that as many workers as possible would stay on as long as their services are needed.

Sisters sing a hymn of thanks in 2007 following a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion at Our Lady of the Elms School in Akron.

The school hopes to complete a strategic plan by June that will identify the future role of the motherhouse to the school. Jones will form a committee to help the school meet its goal “to own the balance of the campus.”

“I believe members of our community will help us in our quest, as we seek to preserve an important element of the school and of the history of Akron,” Jones wrote.

She said she looks forward to the opportunity “to perpetuate the legacy of the Dominican Sisters in Akron.”

“Blessings to you and your family as we begin this process,” Jones wrote.

