Dominick P. Artuso, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominick P. Artuso, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Bariatric Surgeon for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of excellence as a Bariatric Surgeon & Owner at The New Image Weight Loss Center.

Proudly serving patients at 128 Ashford Ave., The New Image Weight Loss Center is a medical group practice that is dedicated exclusively to the care and treatment of Bariatric patients. As the owner, Dr. Artuso and his devoted staff provide a wide range of bariatric services and procedures to enhance your ability to achieve significant weight loss in the most comfortable and supported way.

Board-Certified Surgeon, Dr. Artuso has garnered 30 years of professional experience demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in bariatric surgery and revisions, as well as nutritional counseling. He is affiliated with Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, Nyack Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital where he is also devoted to providing quality, expert healthcare to all of his patients.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Artuso completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He went on to obtain

his Medical Degree from CETEC University, School of Medicine in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Following this, he relocated to New York and completed a general surgery residency at New York Medical College - Westchester City Medical Center. Furthering his studies, he also completed his internship and fellowship at Westchester Medical Center. Dr. Artuso is dual certified in General Surgery and Bariatric Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

To remain abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Artuso has maintained active memberships with the American Society for Metabolic ad Bariatric Surgery and the American Heart Association.

In his free time, Dr. Artuso enjoys the theater, dining out, and culture.

Dr. Artuso dedicates this recognition to his wife, Connie, who he thanks for her love and support; and his in loving memory of his father, Xavier Artuso. He also dedicates this to Dr. John Savino.

