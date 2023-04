NBC

Taylor Swift is giving fans a subtle update on her personal life following her split with Joe Alwyn. While returning to the stage for her "Eras" tour in Tampa for the first weekend since news broke that the couple of six years called it quits, Taylor performed her song "Delicate." According to fans in the audience, someone held up a sign that read "You ok?" seemingly referring to her break up, to which the pop star can be seen giving a thumbs up in response. Taylor and Joe were first romantically linked back in 2016 and earlier this month it was revealed that the pair reportedly called it quits. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.