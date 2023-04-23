Dominion CEO on Fox News: “They knew the truth”

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents to a small group of gamers had been posting sensitive information months earlier than previously known and to a much larger chat group, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing online postings reviewed by the newspaper. In February 2022, soon after the invasion of Ukraine, a user profile matching that of Airman Jack Teixeira began posting secret intelligence on the Russian war effort on a previously undisclosed chat group on social platform Discord, the newspaper reported, adding the group had about 600 members. The Pentagon declined to comment on the new information reported by the New York Times.