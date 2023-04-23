On Tuesday, Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox agreed to pay Dominion more than $787 million for untruths it repeatedly broadcast about the company after the 2020 presidential election.

In October, Dominion's president John Poulos told our Anderson Cooper his company offered Fox evidence that allegations of vote rigging against the company were lies.

John Poulos: Government officials told them. Partisan government officials told them. People inside the Trump administration told them. Local election officials on both sides of the aisle told them. This is not a matter of not knowing the truth. They knew the truth.

Fox still faces a similar suit from Smartmatic, another vote technology company.

I'm Bill Whitaker. We'll be back next week with another edition of 60 Minutes.

Dominion CEO on Fox News: “They knew the truth”

Nicolas Cage: The 60 Minutes Interview

Ray Epps: The 60 Minutes Interview