Delaware trial in the Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox delayed to Tuesday

The trial start date for the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has waged against Fox News and its parent company will now start Tuesday.

The trial was set to begin Monday, until the announcement for the schedule change came late Sunday night. Superior Court Judge Eric Davis did not give any reason why it was being pushed. He will make a similar announcement in court at 9 a.m., according to a statement.

The parties can settle anytime before or during the trial.

Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox in 2021 after the cable news network aired unproven claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 presidential election. Dominion alleges Fox knowingly spread falsehoods to cater to its conservative audience.

A person walks past the Fox News headquarters in New York on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Fox has denied all wrongdoing, arguing that its hosts were covering the most important news story of the day. Fox News, in a statement, described the lawsuit as a “political crusade in search of a financial windfall.”

During the course of the six-week trial, 12 New Castle County, Delaware, residents will have to decide if Fox knowingly published false information about Dominion or recklessly disregarded information showing that the claims were not true.

All eyes will be on Delaware for the next month. Dozens of journalists are expected to descend on Delaware to cover the trial. This lawsuit will likely become one of the most important trials Delaware has hosted.

