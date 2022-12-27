Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $61.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, up 7.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $16.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.74% and +16.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dominion Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.52, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

