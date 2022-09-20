Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) insiders snagged a deal: Up US$44k on a US$686k investment

Insiders who bought Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.6% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$686k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$730k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Dominion Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Robert Blue for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$75.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$81.18. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Dominion Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Dominion Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Dominion Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Dominion Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Dominion Energy.

