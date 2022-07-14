Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$686k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Robert Blue bought US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$75.29 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$78.66. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Dominion Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dominion Energy insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Dominion Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Dominion Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Dominion Energy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

