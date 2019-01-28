Do Dominion Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:D) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we’ll evaluate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Dominion Energy:

0.057 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$79b – US$9.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Dominion Energy has an ROCE of 5.7%.

Does Dominion Energy Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Dominion Energy’s ROCE is around the 5.6% average reported by the Integrated Utilities industry. Separate from how Dominion Energy stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Dominion Energy.

How Dominion Energy’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dominion Energy has total liabilities of US$9.2b and total assets of US$79b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Dominion Energy’s ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Dominion Energy's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.