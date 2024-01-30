­­Local Salvation Army offices are accepting applications for the Dominion Energy Ohio’s EnergyShare program.

Stark County Salvation Army offices are in Canton, Massillon, Louisville and Alliance.

The EnergyShare program helps families who are experiencing financial hardships through unemployment or family crisis. EnergyShare pays energy bills when customers have exhausted all other forms of assistance.

To qualify for a one-time EnergyShare assistance payment, a person must live in the Dominion Energy service area, be a Dominion Energy customer, and must have:

A demonstrated need for assistance.

Exhausted all other state and federal energy assistance.

Received a shutoff notice or the service has already been disconnected; and

Documented household income at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to $43,740 for one person; $59,160 for two; $74,580 for three; $90,000 for four; $105,420 for five; $120,840 for six; $136,260 for seven; and $151,680 for eight.

Dominion Energy works with the Salvation Army offices to accept EnergyShare applications and to administer distribution of the funds. Dominion Energy covers the program’s administrative costs, so every dollar contributed to this fund goes to pay recipients’ heating bills.

The program runs through May 31 or until funds are exhausted.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Dominion Energy launches EnergyShare Program with the Salvation Army