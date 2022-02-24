Dominion Energy, Norfolk police offer $5,000 reward after lineworker shot

Nearly two weeks after the shooting of lineworker in Norfolk, Dominion Energy is working with the Crime Line to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Dominion crews were replacing an underground transformer in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Feb. 11 when the worker, a man, was shot in his leg. Three other lineworkers suffered minor injuries while diving away from the gunfire, according to Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris.

Just before 2 a.m., cars sped through the work zone, which had been temporarily closed to through-traffic by the Dominion Energy workers, Harris said.

“The supervisor attempted to stop a third car when the driver pulled the gun and started shooting,” Harris said.

Norfolk police previously released a suspect vehicle, which was captured on video surveillance leaving the scene. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, two-door sedan.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com