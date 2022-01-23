Dominion Energy Ohio dispatches more crews to fix gas lines disabled by city water main break

Additional crews worked Sunday to repair gas lines as several businesses and residents remained without heat in downtown Akron.

An update on how many of the 100 customers were still affected was not given Sunday in an email from Stephanie Moore, spokesperson for Dominion Energy Ohio. The outage could last into Monday with the company advising customers needing a warm place to sleep to call Dominion Energy 877-542-2630.

The gas outage was reported early Saturday morning near a city water main that broke near Akron Children's Hospital. The city said the line would be repaired Saturday. Road repair could take longer as the underground water caused the street above to cave.

Akron city workers pump out water from a section of West Center Road near Akron Children's Hospital on Saturday.

To avoid lines freezing and breaking inside apartments and offices, the gas company on Sunday advised customers to let water faucets drip, open cabinet doors to allow air to reach uninsulated pipes below sinks and appliances near exterior walls, or disconnect water and drainage systems altogether, though the last bit of advice could also disable fire sprinkler systems.

Affected customers have residences or businesses along West Cedar and Exchange streets, as well as side streets connecting the two, from Akron Children's Hospital past Cleveland Clinic Akron General, and just beyond Glendale Cemetery heading into Akron's West Hill neighborhood, according to impacted routes listed by the gas company.

Moore said more crews were called in from Ashtabula, Canton and Youngstown to help repair the waterlogged gas lines. The company asked customers not to tamper with gas meters, many of which are downhill from the municipal waterline break.

Still investigating Saturday morning, the company confirmed Sunday that the main break caused water to enter the lines during freezing temperatures.

"Crews are in the process of removing the water," Moore said. "Once water is removed from the lines, gas service to customers can begin to be restored. Dominion Energy expects it to take most of Sunday and possibly into Monday to restore all impacted customers. Repairs are taking longer than anticipated due to frigid temperatures and falling snow."

A rupture in a 16-inch water main early Saturday morning led to the collapse of a small section of West Center Street in downtown Akron.

Moore said customers will be contacted when repairs are complete to have their gas service turned back on.

With extreme cold in the forecast, the city of Akron extended warming center hours at four community centers. The nearest to the gas outage, Mason Community Learning Center at 700 E. Exchange St., was open Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The gas company also cautioned customers not to burn anything larger than a candle without adequate ventilation and avoid using stoves or ovens to keep warm.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Dominion Energy dispatches more crews to restore downtown Akron gas by Monday