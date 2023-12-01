Dominion Energy seeks to increase rates for 1.2 million natural gas customers in Ohio

Dominion Energy logo

Dominion Energy Ohio wants to increase the basic service charges for its 1.2 million natural gas customers, raising the total average residential bill by about 16.8% a year.

The proposed rate increase is subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and, if approved, would not take effect until 2025.

Dominion projects that the typical residential customer's basic service charge would go from $43.30 to $56.34 a month, increasing their total monthly bill from $74.17 to $86.61. It would not affect income-eligible customers on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.

Dominion serves the Canton, Akron, Kent, New Philadelphia, Wooster, Cleveland and Youngstown markets in Northeast Ohio, Lima in western Ohio and Marietta in southern Ohio.

Why does Dominion Energy want a rate increase?

Dominion, which was purchased in September by Canadian gas company Enbridge, hasn't requested a rate increase since 2007. The company filed an application Oct. 31 after notifying PUCO about its intent to seek a rate increase.

"Over the last 16 years, Dominion Energy Ohio has invested more than $4 billion in its system infrastructure, of which roughly $1 billion has yet to be recovered in natural gas distribution rates," according to a statement posted at dominionenergy.com.

The investments, which included pipeline and meter replacements, also have increased the company's property taxes. Dominion stated that other expenses, such as labor and material, have risen in the past 16 years as well.

The proposed rate increase also stems from a 2020 settlement with the PUCO related to an application for a capital expenditure program utility charge (a rider).

"As part of a settlement with the PUCO, Dominion Energy Ohio made a commitment in 2020 to file a natural gas distribution rate case to reflect its costs to deliver gas to customers and to recover the costs associated with operating and maintaining our equipment that allows us to provide service to customers in a safe manner that is reliable, efficient and environmentally responsible," the company stated.

Ohio Consumer's Counsel filed motion to intervene

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel, a statewide consumer advocacy agency, filed a motion to intervene on Oct. 25.

The counsel notes that the service charge alone will increase about 30% and does not include the proposed automated meter reading cost recovery charge, capital expenditure program rider, pipeline infrastructure replacement program and cost recovery charge, and transportation migration riders.

"The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) says the utility is placing an even larger financial burden on Ohioans who are already facing financial difficulties with higher energy prices and inflation," a consumer alert from the agency states.

It advises anyone with questions to contact the Ohio Consumers' Counsel at 877-742-5622 or occ@occ.ohio.gov.

What would it generate?

Dominion estimates that the rate hike would increase gross revenue by about $212 million.

The company expects a 3.87% rate of return this year and a 7.53% rate of return if the increase is approved. Dominion's application states that percentage would provide "a fair and reasonable opportunity to recover its costs of service and earn a reasonable rate of return on its rate case investment."

What happens next?

A rate case application starts a process that must legally be done within 275 days.

PUCO staff review the application and submit a recommendation to the five commissioners. The agency hosts public hearings to collect statements from customers and hearings to question expert witnesses before the commission makes a decision.

Parties then have 30 days to seek a rehearing before commissioners. Following that, they could appeal the PUCO's decision to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

