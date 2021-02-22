Dominion files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for more than $1.3 billion in damages, alleging that the Trump ally exploited the baseless conspiracy theory that Dominion's voting machines rigged the election for Joe Biden to sell more pillows.

The big picture: Lindell is the latest Trump ally to face a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from Dominion or Smartmatic, another voting machine company subjected to a campaign of false claims about the election.

  • Pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have each been sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion in damages.

  • Earlier this month, Smartmatic sued Powell, Giuliani, Fox News and some of the network's top hosts for $2.7 billion.

Lindell, who received a cease-and-desist letter from Dominion in January, told Axios at the time: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."

What they're saying: "Lindell’s statements have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt. Lindell himself called it the “biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world," Dominion wrote in its 115-page complaint.

  • "Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to curry favor with one of their biggest sponsors and to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion."

  • "Through discovery, Dominion will prove that there is no real evidence supporting the Big Lie. Dominion brings this action to vindicate the company’s rights, to recover damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, to stand up for itself and its employees, and to stop Lindell and MyPillow from further profiting at Dominion’s expense."

Read the full complaint.

