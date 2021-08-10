  • Oops!
Dominion files suit against OAN over voter fraud accusations

Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read
In this article:
Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against One America News Network on Tuesday, accusing the network of intentionally spreading false reports of voter fraud after the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, saying the company had created an "auditable and verifiable paper trail" despite the fact that OAN "manufactured, endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies."

"During and after the November 2020 election, OAN saw a business opportunity. Spurred by a quest for profits and viewers, OAN — a competitor to media giant Fox — engaged in a race to the bottom with Fox and other outlets such as Newsmax to spread false and manufactured stories about election fraud," Dominion wrote in its lawsuit.

"Dominion quickly became the focus of this downward spiral of lies, as each broadcaster attempted to outdo the others by making the lies more outrageous, spreading them further, and endorsing them as strongly as possible," the company continued.

SIDNEY POWELL FACING SANCTIONS HEARING IN DETROIT OVER ELECTION FRAUD CLAIMS

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, OAN became one of the most prominent media outlets questioning the veracity of President Joe Biden's victory over former President Donald Trump.

Dominion has filed similar lawsuits against public figures associated with Trump in recent months, accusing them of falsifying election results.

In January, the company sued former Trump lawyer and adviser Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion after his alleged "viral disinformation campaign."

Smartmatic, another company accused of conspiring to alter the results of the 2020 election, has filed similar lawsuits. In February, the company sued Giuliani, several Fox stars, and former Trump-aligned attorney Sidney Powell, requesting $2.7 billion in damages due to their claims.

"In their story, Smartmatic was a Venezuelan company under the control of corrupt dictators from socialist countries. In their story, Smartmatic’s election technology and software were used in many of the states with close outcomes," Smartmatic asserted in its February lawsuit. "And, in their story, Smartmatic was responsible for stealing the 2020 election by switching and altering votes to rig the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Fox News said it planned to fight the Smartmatic lawsuit, calling it "meritless."

"The Smartmatic lawsuit presents another golden opportunity for discovery. I look forward to litigating with them," Giuliani said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Tags: News, Donald Trump, 2020 Elections, Election Fraud, Joe Biden

Original Author: Timothy Nerozzi

Original Location: Dominion files suit against OAN over voter fraud accusations

