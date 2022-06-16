The price of natural gas for Dominion Energy Ohio residential customers who have not chosen their own provider continues its upward climb.

.

The Standard Choice Offer, or SCO, and the price for Dominion customers who have not chosen their own provider or who are not in a community aggregation will be $9.09 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) when rounded to the nearest cent, effective June 13. That is up from $7.45/mcf in May.

More: Betty Lin-Fisher: Shopping for natural gas or electricity rates in Dominion, FirstEnergy area? Start here

All customers pay a fixed basic monthly charge, regardless of your usage volume. That cost is $40.43. The biggest portion of that increase is due to something called the Pipeline Replacement Rider, to reimburse Dominion for a 25-year-long pipeline replacement program.

For the latest advice from Beacon Journal consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher, go to her online Utility Guide at www.tinyurl.com/utilityguide

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ To see her most recent stories and columns, go to www.tinyurl.com/bettylinfisher

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: June's Dominion natural gas price rises to $9.09