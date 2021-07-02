Dominion subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell in its $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani have all been sued by Dominion Voting Systems. Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images; Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Dominion subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell in its lawsuit against Fox News.

It sued Fox in March, saying it had helped spread conspiracy theories about its voting machines.

Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell now have to submit documents related to their involvement with Fox.

The voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

They now have to hand over documents related to their involvement with the news network, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.

Dominion had sued the three for $1.3 billion each over their roles in spreading the debunked conspiracy theory that its voting machines "flipped" votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Dominion filed the lawsuit against Fox News on March 26, alleging that the network had given prominence to the election-fraud conspiracy theory to revive its ratings. Fox News has consistently denied this claim and said it is "proud of our 2020 election coverage."

As part of that lawsuit, Dominion subpoenaed Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell on Monday, a filing in state court in Delaware showed.

The subpoena asked Giuliani, a former New York mayor who served as Trump's personal lawyer, to hand over all documents related to his appearances on Fox since 2016 and all communications with the network related to both the 2020 presidential election and Dominion, Bloomberg reported.

The subpoena also asked for Giuliani to provide documents about the nature of his relationship with the network, "whether formal or informal, compensated or uncompensated," the report said.

Dominion sent similar subpoenas to Lindell and Powell, a pro-Trump attorney. They have until July 25 to comply, Bloomberg reported, citing the filing.

Fox News, Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News is its biggest yet

Dominion filed $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani in January and against Lindell in February.

In its lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani, Dominion included numerous examples of them making their election-fraud claims in right-wing media, including Fox News, without pushback from hosts.

The $1.6 billion suit it filed against Fox News in March is its biggest yet.

Dominion said the network "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

In a statement in March, Fox News said: "Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism." It said it would defend itself against the lawsuits in court.

The voting-machine company Smartmatic also filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News in February.

A Fox News representative told Insider in February that the network had run several "fact-check" segments "prior to any lawsuit chatter."

Fox News, Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell have asked for the lawsuits to be dismissed.

