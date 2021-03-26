Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion over 'false story of election fraud'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed another major lawsuit, this time against Fox News.

The voting company on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the cable channel "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," The Associated Press reported.

Dominion has in recent months filed numerous defamation lawsuits against individuals who pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that the company changed votes from former President Donald Trump to President Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were both sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion, as was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Dominion had not previously sued a news outlet, though in February, Fox was hit with a separate $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from the voting technology company Smartmatic over election fraud claims.

An attorney for Dominion, Justin Nelson, alleged that Fox News made a "conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies" about election fraud involving the voting company "in order to keep its viewership." According to the AP, Dominion's attorneys have left the door open to also sue individual Fox News personalities.

More stories from theweek.com
Former CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab
Georgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation
Buttigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

Recommended Stories

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over false election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Friday seeking $1.6 billion in damages against Fox News, arguing that the network knowingly spread misinformation about the company's role in nonexistent voter fraud.Why it matters: This is the first time Dominion has sued a media company in its efforts to collect billions in damages from pro-Trump figures who have pushed baseless conspiracy theories about its voting machines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDominion has previously sued Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and the pro-Trump MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. All have appeared as guests on Fox News.Smartmatic, another voting company baselessly accused of taking part in an international communist plot to rig the election for Joe Biden, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, some of the network's top hosts, Giuliani, and Powell in February.Between the lines: Powell moved to dismiss Dominion's lawsuit against her earlier this week, arguing that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her claims about an election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."Fox also moved to dismiss the lawsuit by Smartmatic in February, claiming the suit seeks to "stifle debate and chill vital First Amendment activities."Details: Dominion argues that Fox News "set out to lure viewers back — including President Trump himself — by intentionally and falsely blaming Dominion for President Trump’s loss by rigging the election.""Fox, one of the most powerful media companies in the United States, gave life to a manufactured storyline about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain," the lawsuit reads."[E]ven after Fox was put on specific written notice of the facts, it stuck to the inherently improbable and demonstrably false preconceived narrative and continued broadcasting the lies of facially unreliable sources — which were embraced by Fox’s own on-air personalities — because the lies were good for Fox’s business.""These lies transformed Dominion into a household name. As a result of Fox’s orchestrated defamatory campaign, Dominion’s employees, from its software engineers to its founder and Chief Executive Officer, have been repeatedly harassed. Some have even received death threats. And of course, Dominion’s business has suffered enormous and irreparable economic harm."The other side: "Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court," Fox said in an emailed statement.The big picture: Defamation lawsuits have so far proven somewhat effective in curbing the spread of disinformation about voter fraud on cable TV, although political disinformation about the coronavirus and the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 is still prevalent on some conservative networks, particularly in primetime, as Axios reported in February.The bottom line: "The truth matters. Lies have consequences," Dominion's complaint says. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The Department of Homeland Security called the election "the most secure in American history."Read the full lawsuit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dominion Voting sues Fox News for election fraud claims

    NBC's Pete Williams reports on the $1.6 billion lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox News alleging the network made false allegations about the 2020 election. Fox News has released a statement saying it stands by their coverage.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over false election fraud claims

    Dominion Voting Systems on Friday morning filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the conservative network pushed false accusations that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election, in order to make a profit and boost ratings. "Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," Dominion stated in its complaint. The complaint, filed in Delaware, is the fourth in a series of lawsuits launched by the Denver-based voting company after it became the center of far-reaching false conspiracy theories surrounding its involvement in the 2020 election -- fueled largely by right-wing figures close to then-President Donald Trump as part of the effort to overturn the results of the election.

  • Fox News sued anew over false election fraud claims

    Vote machine maker Dominion is seeking over $1 billion in a lawsuit lodged Friday against Fox News, alleging the network broadcast false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost.

  • Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia to participate in a global summit on climate change in April, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit, according to a White House statement. Biden told reporters he had not yet spoken to the two leaders about it, "but they know they're invited."

  • Do COVID vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants? Here’s what the data says

    Early evidence paints a positive picture, but scientists are still preparing for the worst.

  • 'Jim Crow in the 21st century': Biden denounces Georgia Republicans over new voting law

    President says new law represents ‘blatant attack on the constitution’ as voting rights activists vow to keep up the fight Protesters outside the governor’s mansion in Georgia on Thursday. The 98-page measure significantly curtails access to the ballot in the state. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Joe Biden lambasted a new law in Georgia that imposes sweeping new voting restrictions, calling it “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century”. He said in a statement: “Instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote. This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country, is a blatant attack on the constitution and good conscience.” Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Activists in Georgia vowed on Friday to keep up an aggressive campaign to pressure Republicans over their support for the measure, saying they were undeterred by its final passage through the legislature. Two voting rights groups, the New Georgia Project and Black Voters Matter, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the law hours after Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed it on Thursday evening. They say the law violates both the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the US constitution, noting that provisions in it “serve no legitimate purpose other than to make absentee, early, and election-day voting more difficult – especially for minority voters”. Several more lawsuits are expected in the coming days. The 98-page measure significantly curtails access to the ballot in the state. It imposes new ID requirements for mail-in voting, limits the availability of ballot drop boxes, gives voters less time to request and return a mail-in ballot, and bars providing food or water to people standing in line to vote. The law also gives the state legislature, currently controlled by Republicans, the authority to appoint a majority of the state election board while also creating a pathway for the board to take over local boards of elections. Those boards make critical decisions on a range of issues, like poll closures and challenges to voter qualifications. “We are filing this lawsuit for one simple reason: SB 202 should be classified as a violation of voting rights. It is a violation of our dignity and our power,” Nse Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, said in a statement. “Georgia’s Black, Brown, young and new voters are here to stay. We will organize, knock on doors and show up to the polls 10 times over. And we will fight for solutions and progress for all Georgia voters.” “They’re changing laws based on lies,” said Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, who has worked for decades in helping to increase voter turnout among voters of color in the state. Kemp, a Republican, dismissed criticism of the bill in a statement Friday. “There is nothing ‘Jim Crow’ about requiring a photo or state-issued ID to vote by absentee ballot – every Georgia voter must already do so when voting in-person,” he said. “President Biden, the left, and the national media are determined to destroy the sanctity and security of the ballot box. As secretary of state, I consistently led the fight to protect Georgia elections against power-hungry, partisan activists.” Donald Trump, who lost Georgia by around 12,000 votes in 2020, celebrated the changes Friday. In a nod to the political benefit to Republicans, Trump said “too bad they could not have happened sooner.” Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, which recently launched a new effort to coordinate new restrictive voting laws, offered a full-throated defense of the measure on Friday. She pointed to a provision on the bill that expands early voting hours on the weekends to argue that the measure overall made it easier to vote. “Democrats can lie and spin about the bill all they want, but the real question should be: why are Democrats so terrified of a transparent and secure election process? We look forward to defending this law in court,” she said. Deborah Scott, the executive director of Georgia Stand-Up, a civic action group, was rallying against the bill outside the state capitol in Atlanta on Thursday when she found out it passed the general assembly. Hours later, she was at a rally outside the headquarters of Delta, one of several companies activists are pressuring to oppose the bill, when she found out the legislature gave it final approval. She said her group and others would continue to pressure companies to take a stand. Brian Kemp, second right, who signed the bill into law on Thursday. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP “It’s making our blood hot,” Scott said. “It’s also uniting Black and brown communities of color all across Georgia. It’s uniting women. I know it’s really about power and they see people of color gaining power in southern states like Georgia.” Park Cannon, a Democratic representative in the state house of representatives, was arrested on Thursday evening as she knocked on the door to Kemp’s office while he was signing the bill. Activists and Senator Raphael Warnock rallied outside the Fulton county jail when she was released late on Thursday. “Today is a very sad day for the state of Georgia,” Warnock said. “What we have witnessed today is a desperate attempt to lock out and squeeze the people out of their own democracy.” Scott said the provision in the bill that bans providing food and water appeared to be targeted at her group, which held parties at the polls and provided assistance to people waiting in line to vote. Voters spent hours waiting to vote in line in June and majority-Black precincts were particularly hard hit. “If they won’t let us give them water at the polls, we’ll make sure they have water before they get to the polls. We’re just going to find a way or make one,” Scott said. “We’re resilient. We have survived slavery. We have survived the first Jim Crow and we’ll definitely survive Jim Crow in a seersucker suit in 2021.” One provision in the law moves up the application deadline for an absentee ballot to 11 days until election day (voters previously had until the Friday before election day to request). In 2020, there were 17,602 absentee ballots cast that resulted from applications submitted 11 days before election day, according to an analysis by Fair Fight, a voting rights group started by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Black voters comprised about 37% of the ballots returned during that period, compared with 30% of all absentee ballots submitted. Richard Barron, the elections director in Fulton county, home of Atlanta, said the law would increase lines at the polls both during early voting and election day. Barron noted his county had used 38 ballot drop boxes in 2020, but now would have to get rid of all but eight. The new law only allows for one drop box for every 100,000 voters and only allows election officials to place them inside early voting sites and keep them open during early voting hours. “The drop boxes have essentially been rendered useless,” he said. The bill also blocks Barron from again using two mobile voting buses, which the county spent more than $700,000 on. The bill also shortens the runoff election period from nine weeks to just four, with no guarantee of weekend early voting, which Black voters disproportionately use. Republicans won every statewide runoff race in Georgia between 1992 and 2021, when they lost two US Senate runoff elections. The shorter runoff period, Barron said, would make it harder to get mail-in ballots out to voters. Republicans who pushed the bill have said it is needed to increase confidence in the election process. Several recounts of the 2020 race showed there was no evidence of fraud. “What are the parts of the bills that are supposed to increase confidence? That would be my question. I don’t see anything in the bill that does that,” he said.

  • Dominion Voting files $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News

    It's the first defamation suit Dominion has filed against a media outlet after being the repeated target of misleading, false and bizarre claims in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden.

  • How Biden benefits by being measured against Trump standards

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • GOP Establishment Creates New Fundraising Tool As Members Face Trump-Backed Primaries

    The "United to Win" committee will raise money for the Republican National Committee and the GOP's two congressional committees.

  • Kim Kardashian's Marriage Issues Have Her Family Worried on KUWTK

    On tonight, March 25's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's family rallied around her amid her "issues" with Kanye West. See how they supported the SKIMS mogul.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • How wearable pods designed to keep spectators dry at sporting events came to be used by drive-thru workers at Chick-fil-A and Dunkin'

    Most customers were sports fans and festival-goers, but the company pivoted to fit around COVID changes last year.

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyang’s latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles. The ballistic missile launches were the first since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and appeared aimed at increasing pressure on his administration while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled. Negotiations faltered after the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump collapsed in February 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Nine-year-old girl drowns while attempting to cross Rio Grande from Mexico into US

    Federal agents attempted to save the child, but she was pronounced dead

  • Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

    The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard. Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum had seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter. “This is what I expected (from Powell) because he knows how to play the game, he plays the way we play, he moves well without the ball, shoots 3s, he’s in shape and he defends,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said.