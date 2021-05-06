Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

Jacob Shamsian
·2 min read
AP Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, at a news conference in November. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

  • Dominion asked a judge not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.

  • Giuliani spread false conspiracy theories about Dominion's role in the 2020 election.

  • He tried to get the lawsuit dismissed last month.

Dominion Voting Systems has asked a federal judge to deny Rudy Giuliani's movement to dismiss the company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him.

Giuliani argued in April that the judge overseeing his case, Carl J. Nichols, should reject the lawsuit. He argued that his claims about Dominion rigging the election weren't defamatory, that Dominion hadn't proved it suffered damages, and that the court didn't have the authority to oversee the case in the first place.

In a motion filed on Wednesday evening, the election-technology company said the judge should reject Giuliani's arguments. The company's attorneys said Giuliani's arguments lacked a basis in legal precedent and ignored facts about the case.

Dominion filed its lawsuit against Giuliani earlier this year. The former New York City mayor was a member of President Donald Trump's legal team attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election. He pushed the false conspiracy theory that Dominion and a rival election-technology company, Smartmatic, had secret ties to each other and to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, and that they "flipped" votes from Trump to now-President Joe Biden.

It was one of the first in a spate of defamation lawsuits Dominion filed over the conspiracy theories. Smartmatic is pursuing litigation as well.

Giuliani faces several legal problems in addition to the Dominion lawsuit. The FBI raided his New York apartment and office in late April as part of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine designed to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani is also facing a money crunch, Politico reported this week.

