Dominion Voting Systems employee sues Trump campaign and supporters for defamation over election conspiracies (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A top employee for Dominion Voting Systems has sued the Trump campaign and the president’s supporters for defamation over election conspiracy theories.

Eric Coomer has reportedly been forced into hiding since being falsely accused by right-wing operators of using his position at the company to help steal the election for Joe Biden.

Mr Coomer, director of product strategy and security for the Denver-based company, has now filed a lawsuit in Colorado against the Trump campaign, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

Also named in the lawsuit are Newsmax and One America News Network, OANN reporter Chanel Rion, blogger Michelle Malkin and others.

Mr Coomer's suit, filed in Colorado state district court in Denver on Tuesday, accuses them of spreading the falsehoods of intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

In court papers Mr Coomer says he has been subject to death threats, harassment, and “untold damage to his reputation as a national expert on voting systems.”

He remains in an undisclosed location for his personal safety.